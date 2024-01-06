President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed January 6

Happy Insurrection Day, everyone!

President Biden had planned to deliver his Valley Forge speech on the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, but bad weather forced him to deliver his speech a day early. And what a speech it was. "We nearly lost America," Biden said of January 6. Then he proudly announced that the "insurrectionists" had been sentenced collectively to 840 years in prison. At the end of all the bluster, Visiting Angel Dr. Jill Biden led her husband by the hand offstage so he wouldn't get lost again.

Whenever we hear the word "deadly" in conjunction with January 6, we think of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed in the Capitol. Yes, it was deadly — but when liberals use the word "deadly," they're referring to all of the Capitol Police officers who lost their lives that day. The New York Times reported that Officer Brian Sicknick was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher. Except he wasn't. He died the following day of natural causes, ruled the medical examiner. Sicknick's death was even included in the Democrats' second impeachment attempt.

No police officers died in the "insurrection" or as a result of it.

Nevertheless, Biden and his wife attended the funerals of police officers who died as a result of January 6.

BIDEN: "Jill and I attended the funerals of police officers who died as a result of" January 6th. pic.twitter.com/seSBwsfr6G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2024

Where are the fact-checkers? Misinformation online is a danger to democracy. And this is misinformation. There's no excuse three years later not to know this.

Just when you think Joe Biden can’t become a bigger piece of shit, he becomes a bigger piece of shit. So when that way, I guess he’s in achiever. https://t.co/mJpEnPf62A — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 6, 2024

Biden is so clueless. There were ZERO funerals. And if officers died on Jan 6, how come no one was charged with murder? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 6, 2024

Even manslaughter.

These are not deaths as a result of January 6th. These are health and mental health problems. — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ᴅᴀɴɢᴇʀ (@AmericazOutlaw) January 6, 2024

What a despicable prick. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) January 5, 2024

Wow! @JoeBiden @POTUS is the biggest lying piece of 💩 on Earth! NOT ONE single Officer died as a result of January 6th. How can anyone not see that he is a sick liar by now that only seeks to divide the country as much as he can before he goes to hell 🔥? — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ᴅᴀɴɢᴇʀ (@AmericazOutlaw) January 5, 2024

Another big lie for Biden's big list of lying accomplishments. — segmentum (@segmentum1) January 5, 2024

@CommunityNotes fact check this. This is ridiculous! — Constantina (@const1387) January 5, 2024

And if he had, would he have been checking his watch the whole time?

So bizarre what's happened to us. It's now completely normal hearing Biden and team repeat fictional crap that never happened. — Dan S ⚓ (@saunpedro) January 6, 2024

Can he list those who lost their lives? — Shambles1130 (@shambles1130) January 6, 2024

Name the officer and the funeral. I’ll wait — JAC (@CarpJeff) January 6, 2024

This is just another lie for Biden. Yes, police officers did die after January 6, but none because of January 6. One cop's sob story landed him a gig on CNN.

This is just disgusting.

