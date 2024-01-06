Tom Nichols Attempts To Dunk On Chris Rufo and It Goes Very Poorly...
President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed January 6

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Happy Insurrection Day, everyone!

President Biden had planned to deliver his Valley Forge speech on the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, but bad weather forced him to deliver his speech a day early. And what a speech it was. "We nearly lost America," Biden said of January 6. Then he proudly announced that the "insurrectionists" had been sentenced collectively to 840 years in prison. At the end of all the bluster, Visiting Angel Dr. Jill Biden led her husband by the hand offstage so he wouldn't get lost again.

Whenever we hear the word "deadly" in conjunction with January 6, we think of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed in the Capitol. Yes, it was deadly — but when liberals use the word "deadly," they're referring to all of the Capitol Police officers who lost their lives that day. The New York Times reported that Officer Brian Sicknick was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher. Except he wasn't. He died the following day of natural causes, ruled the medical examiner. Sicknick's death was even included in the Democrats' second impeachment attempt.

No police officers died in the "insurrection" or as a result of it.

Nevertheless, Biden and his wife attended the funerals of police officers who died as a result of January 6.

Where are the fact-checkers? Misinformation online is a danger to democracy. And this is misinformation. There's no excuse three years later not to know this.

Even manslaughter.

And if he had, would he have been checking his watch the whole time?

This is just another lie for Biden. Yes, police officers did die after January 6, but none because of January 6. One cop's sob story landed him a gig on CNN.

This is just disgusting. 

***

FUNERAL JOE BIDEN JANUARY 6

