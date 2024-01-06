Looks Like the WH Found a Way to Solve the Problem of Biden Getting Lost Trying to Leave a Stage

You've seen it with increasing frequency in the last three years: President Biden finishing his remarks and then seemingly getting lost trying to get off the stage or back to where he was supposed to be:

Advertisement

Biden gets confused (again) pic.twitter.com/OOfqTvmnnr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 11, 2023

Maybe Biden's handlers have found a way to solve that problem.

At the end of Biden's angry "save democracy" projection-palooza speech, the president didn't get lost leaving the stage because he had a helper:

BREAKING - NEW ARRANGEMENT: First Lady @DrBiden now escorts President @JoeBiden off the stage after his remarks in PA. President Biden has been struggling to find his way off the stage during previous remarks. The problem has now been solved. WATCHpic.twitter.com/SjwlaIWNVG — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 5, 2024

Hopefully Biden took it from there because when they got backstage his wife let go of his hand quickly.

Between Dr. Jill and the White House Easter Bunny Biden should never have to get lost leaving a stage again! First the shorter steps for Air Force One and now this.

Biden now has his permanent “Visiting Angel” helping his get off of the stage, election year so can’t risk him getting lost on stage anymore. https://t.co/PI0WaBXXgK — Steve Kerwin (@stevenkerwin) January 5, 2024

The good news for Biden is that he's been getting plenty of rest:

Why did Biden even bother going back to the White House this week?! pic.twitter.com/T7qmFnaABl — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 5, 2024

A president needs to pace himself.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!