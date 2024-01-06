Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards
'Day Late and a Dollar Short': NO ONE Is Happy With OH Gov....
Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol...
'Nekkid as a Jaybird': Alabama Man Arrested After Cannonball Into Bass Pro Shop...
Barbra Streisand and Joy Behar Help Explain How Biden Still Has ANY Support...
Turns Out There Was SOME Dem Truth at Biden's Speech (Just Not From...
'We Wonder Why??': Merrick Garland's Latest Dire Warning Falls on Deaf Ears
AMAZING! Biden's J6 Speech Was 'Another Babylon Bee Prophecy Fulfilled'
Harvard's Snooty Snobs SLAMMED for Denigrating Chris Rufo's Degree
Wayne LaPierre's Recent Announcement Brings Rare Moment of Unity to Both the Right...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Decides Whether To Take Trump's 'Disqualification' Appeal (and...
Rob Reiner Wants to Remind Americans (Again) that Trump Will Destroy Democracy
The Real Joe Biden. Crowd Breaks into Applause as Biden Boasts J6ers Collectively...
Libs of Tik Tok Showing Yet Again Why America's Current Course is No...

Looks Like the WH Found a Way to Solve the Problem of Biden Getting Lost Trying to Leave a Stage

Doug P.  |  2:21 PM on January 06, 2024
Meme

You've seen it with increasing frequency in the last three years: President Biden finishing his remarks and then seemingly getting lost trying to get off the stage or back to where he was supposed to be:

Advertisement

Maybe Biden's handlers have found a way to solve that problem.

At the end of Biden's angry "save democracy" projection-palooza speech, the president didn't get lost leaving the stage because he had a helper: 

Hopefully Biden took it from there because when they got backstage his wife let go of his hand quickly.

Between Dr. Jill and the White House Easter Bunny Biden should never have to get lost leaving a stage again! First the shorter steps for Air Force One and now this.

Recommended

Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The good news for Biden is that he's been getting plenty of rest:

A president needs to pace himself.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards
Amy Curtis
Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Doug P.
Harvard's Snooty Snobs SLAMMED for Denigrating Chris Rufo's Degree
FuzzyChimp
'Day Late and a Dollar Short': NO ONE Is Happy With OH Gov. DeWine's New EO on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Amy Curtis
'Nekkid as a Jaybird': Alabama Man Arrested After Cannonball Into Bass Pro Shop Aquarium
Laura W.
'We Wonder Why??': Merrick Garland's Latest Dire Warning Falls on Deaf Ears
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards Amy Curtis
Advertisement