'Unreal': Here's What Biden Says Was 'Nearly Lost' on Jan. 6, 2021

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on January 05, 2024
Screenshotted meme

President Biden's delivering a speech a day ahead of the third anniversary of January 6th, and it's clear that Biden's THIS close to calling for making the occasion a national holiday. 

The speech intends to paint former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a "threat to democracy," and of course Biden's doing that by occasionally yelling at everybody. 

You probably remember the backdrop in Philadelphia the last time Biden warned of the threat from what he called "MAGA extremists," but at Valley Forge Biden was flanked by American flags, and part of the opening of the speech featured this claim: 

We did? Well, that's certainly what Biden, the Dems and much of the media would like everybody to believe. 

Biden's faux concern about "democracy" while his DOJ tries to throw a political opponent in jail is something else.

Biden got his dates wrong, that's for sure:

WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker
Projection detected:

Biden has in the past mocked the idea of people who don't have fighter jets being able to take on the government but now he wants everybody to believe an unarmed mob and random trespassers almost overthrew the entire nation? This might be Biden's biggest whopper ever, and that's a high bar to clear.

*** 

WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker
'This Is Getting Good'! New Batch of Epstein Docs Drops and Guess Whose Name Makes an Appearance
Doug P.
Doug P.
Jewish Rutgers Student Reports Antisemitic Posts, Now Faces Expulsion for 'Doxxing'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
How's YOUR Stock Portfolio Doing? We're Guessing Not As Good As Nancy Pelosi's 65 Percent Gain
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
CNN Gets Dragged for Claiming 'Voters' Want Trump Off the Ballot in Illinois and Massachusetts
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin
BAHAHA! Parker Molloy Complains That Zuckerberg's Threads Is Wildly Transphobic annnd LOL Now We're Dead
Sam J.
Sam J.

