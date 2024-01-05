'Unreal': Here's What Biden Says Was 'Nearly Lost' on Jan. 6, 2021

President Biden's delivering a speech a day ahead of the third anniversary of January 6th, and it's clear that Biden's THIS close to calling for making the occasion a national holiday.

The speech intends to paint former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a "threat to democracy," and of course Biden's doing that by occasionally yelling at everybody.

You probably remember the backdrop in Philadelphia the last time Biden warned of the threat from what he called "MAGA extremists," but at Valley Forge Biden was flanked by American flags, and part of the opening of the speech featured this claim:

We did? Well, that's certainly what Biden, the Dems and much of the media would like everybody to believe.

Did Joe join his son on crack?!?!?!?



Biden really said that we "nearly lost America" on January 6th



This is the same guy who is trying to kick his biggest opponent off the ballot.

pic.twitter.com/tAdemhmX1V — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 5, 2024

Biden's faux concern about "democracy" while his DOJ tries to throw a political opponent in jail is something else.

Biden got his dates wrong, that's for sure:

No, that happened in November 2020 — Dan C2 (@ConspTheoryNot) January 5, 2024

We lost it the day you got “elected”. — Agata (@FemaleInTheUSA) January 5, 2024

Projection detected:

.@JoeBiden you are losing America by leaving our southern border wide open.

pic.twitter.com/SJl1HJhzPA — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) January 5, 2024

Biden has in the past mocked the idea of people who don't have fighter jets being able to take on the government but now he wants everybody to believe an unarmed mob and random trespassers almost overthrew the entire nation? This might be Biden's biggest whopper ever, and that's a high bar to clear.

