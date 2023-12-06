New York Times: Republicans Pounce on University Presidents Over Antisemitism

Tuesday was a busy day in Congress. FBI Director Christopher Wray was put on the hot seat about withholding the Hunter Biden laptop, abusing FISA to spy on American citizens, and targeting Catholics. During a Title IX hearing featuring Riley Gaines, the president of the National Women's Law Center testified that female athletes should "learn to lose gracefully."

And there was also the shameful showing of the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania refusing to say if calling for the genocide of Jews was a violation of their codes of conduct. They seemed to agree that saying it was OK, as long as they didn't act out on it.

The New York Times, a fellow traveler with the Ivy League, made its story about the antisemitism hearing about Republicans.

This is the ultimate “Republicans pounce”. pic.twitter.com/dpagoHGqqi — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) December 6, 2023

That's a good thing … it's shameful that Democrats didn't try to put them on the defensive about antisemitism.

It would be funny… if it wasn’t about the mass murder of Jews. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) December 6, 2023

Unbelievable. I should believe it, but somehow can’t. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) December 6, 2023

Why are they like this — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 6, 2023

"Try to?" or "Did?" — Ron Stauffer (@ronstauffer) December 6, 2023

They absolutely did. Harvard's president has already put out a statement saying what she wouldn't say during the hearing.

The only thing putting these presidents and universities “on the defensive about antisemitism” are their very despicable, shameful, and cowardly actions (or their abdication to act). — Grant Hirl (@HirlGrant) December 6, 2023

The problem is not the antisemitism, the problem is Republicans putting them on the defensive about it.



Lmao — King Benny (@KingBennySleeps) December 6, 2023

'Harvard, MIT, and UPenn Presidents Admit to Antisemitic Policies' would be a more accurate headline. — Aaron Legler (@legler_aaron) December 6, 2023

Imagine the same language used against any other minority group on campus.

So they admit Republicans are the pro-Jewish party. Jewish-Americans will remember it next November. — The Inquisitive Investigator (@itheinquisitive) December 6, 2023

Why is @nytimes like this? Why can't they be normal? — Charlie (@CharlieBayer8) December 6, 2023

The "Republicans pounce" narrative is so deeply ingrained that they can't help themselves. The headline could just as well have read "University Presidents Refuse to Denounce Calls for Genocide," but instead they "parried accusations" from the GOP.

