New York Times: Republicans Pounce on University Presidents Over Antisemitism

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 06, 2023
Twitchy

Tuesday was a busy day in Congress. FBI Director Christopher Wray was put on the hot seat about withholding the Hunter Biden laptop, abusing FISA to spy on American citizens, and targeting Catholics. During a Title IX hearing featuring Riley Gaines, the president of the National Women's Law Center testified that female athletes should "learn to lose gracefully."

And there was also the shameful showing of the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania refusing to say if calling for the genocide of Jews was a violation of their codes of conduct. They seemed to agree that saying it was OK, as long as they didn't act out on it.

The New York Times, a fellow traveler with the Ivy League, made its story about the antisemitism hearing about Republicans.

That's a good thing … it's shameful that Democrats didn't try to put them on the defensive about antisemitism.

They absolutely did. Harvard's president has already put out a statement saying what she wouldn't say during the hearing.

Harvard President's Office Puts Out Letter To 'Clarify' Her Position, And People Are NOT Buying It
Coucy
Imagine the same language used against any other minority group on campus.

The "Republicans pounce" narrative is so deeply ingrained that they can't help themselves. The headline could just as well have read "University Presidents Refuse to Denounce Calls for Genocide," but instead they "parried accusations" from the GOP.

***


Harvard President's Office Puts Out Letter To 'Clarify' Her Position, And People Are NOT Buying It
Coucy
University President Explains What Joe Biden Did to Earn $400,000 a Year
Brett T.
'Profound Moral Bankruptcy': University Presidents Don't Condemn Antisemitism In Congressional Hearing
Amy Curtis
John Harwood Teams Up With Steve Rattner to Tell Us We're WRONG to Think 'Bidenomics' Sucks
Doug P.
John Kirby Says to Imagine the Cost in American Blood of Not Supporting Ukraine
Brett T.
Portland Schools Must Consider Race and Gender Identity When Disciplining Students
Brett T.

