Neil deGrasse Tyson makes mind-numbingly stupid case for men in women's sports (watch)
GoFundMe campaign launched to make Dove's 'Fat Liberation' ambassador feel 'safe'
Washington Post is very concerned about misinformation, but it's as one-sided as you...
Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the...
American Library Association president thinks libraries need to be a site of socialist...
Get the popcorn: Libs are attacking lib Ken Burns because of an old...
NBC News: Russell Brand 'attacks' the British government
Cenk Uygur pulls out the long knives and a whetstone for Joe Biden
Michael Knowles suggests a different kind of prenuptial agreement to save America's marria...
Menendez takes from Rubin, Vindman and others are just coincidentally exactly the same
This part of WaPo's Portnoy hit piece is a 1-sentence eulogy for 'journalism'
Biden's 'age joke' is closer to the truth than any other story he...
The Democrats wish everyone a 'happy first day of fall' and the jokes...
Hillary says Trump 'engages in what psychologists call projection' & sets new projection...

Here's another 'fun little item' by the reporter who did the Dave Portnoy hit piece

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 23, 2023
Washington Post

As Twitchy reported, Barstool's Dave Portnoy got word that the Washington Post was preparing a hit piece on him, so he got the reporter, Emily Heil, so he got her on the phone and exposed her as the partisan hack she is. WaPo went ahead and published its hit piece anyway and got hit with a couple of Community Notes: "A phone call between Emily Heil and Dave Portney was shared prior to publication, in which the WaPo journalist admits to intentionally misleading advertisers into speaking negatively of the One Bite Pizza Festival."

Advertisement

As far as actual reporting went, Heil went to her go-to source: "a Minnesota-based mathematician who has positioned himself as the conscience of the food and restaurant industries"

Back in 2018 (she's had the job that long?), AG Hamilton outed Heil as the hack she is. Heil said in an email she was writing a "fun little item" about Georgetown Prep advertising for a director of alumni relations and asked if the posting had gone up before the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

Recommended

Neil deGrasse Tyson makes mind-numbingly stupid case for men in women's sports (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

So she's been doing this for a minimum of six years and still has a job? What would it take to get fired from the Washington Post, aside from criticizing Biden?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: JOURNALISM WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Neil deGrasse Tyson makes mind-numbingly stupid case for men in women's sports (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the law for THE CLIMATE
ArtistAngie
GoFundMe campaign launched to make Dove's 'Fat Liberation' ambassador feel 'safe'
Brett T.
Washington Post is very concerned about misinformation, but it's as one-sided as you would expect
Laura W.
Cenk Uygur pulls out the long knives and a whetstone for Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
NBC News: Russell Brand 'attacks' the British government
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Neil deGrasse Tyson makes mind-numbingly stupid case for men in women's sports (watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement