Here's another 'fun little item' by the reporter who did the Dave Portnoy hit piece

As Twitchy reported, Barstool's Dave Portnoy got word that the Washington Post was preparing a hit piece on him, so he got the reporter, Emily Heil, so he got her on the phone and exposed her as the partisan hack she is. WaPo went ahead and published its hit piece anyway and got hit with a couple of Community Notes: "A phone call between Emily Heil and Dave Portney was shared prior to publication, in which the WaPo journalist admits to intentionally misleading advertisers into speaking negatively of the One Bite Pizza Festival."

As far as actual reporting went, Heil went to her go-to source: "a Minnesota-based mathematician who has positioned himself as the conscience of the food and restaurant industries"

Back in 2018 (she's had the job that long?), AG Hamilton outed Heil as the hack she is. Heil said in an email she was writing a "fun little item" about Georgetown Prep advertising for a director of alumni relations and asked if the posting had gone up before the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

As you can see from the email exchange below, a representative for the school responded to the Washington Post reporter, Emily Heil, 8 minutes after she first contacted the school. He clearly told her the position was posted in July.



WaPo chose to run with their story anyways. pic.twitter.com/eH3dNnjKdl — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 20, 2018

Same reporter from the Portnoy hit piece. “I’m planning to write a fun little item…” How obnoxious. Such glee in trashing people with false or unsubstantiated information. How does this and her most recent behavior meet WaPo ethical standards? https://t.co/pNOmLckLWu — Scott G (@scttfrnks) September 23, 2023

Well, they're no longer a news organization. Once that is accepted, it's easy to understand. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 23, 2023

What makes you think the @washingtonpost has ethical standards? — CFB What Not To Wear (@CFBWhatNot2Wear) September 23, 2023

A HUGE part of this is that they're not only unethical hacks, but insanely lazy as well. That's the combo that leads to this level of "reporting." — G's BFF (@GsBFF1) September 23, 2023

Yes. Reconsidering the thesis of your story after it’s already written would take a lot of work. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) September 23, 2023

Daily reminder that no matter how much contempt you have for journalists it is simply not enough. — Project Ethos (@projectethos5) September 23, 2023

The only way any of this is going to change is CONSEQUENCES.



Heil has to get fired. Portnoy has to do more than whine on social media. He's got the money to do something real. — inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) September 23, 2023

Remember, the Washington Post keeps Taylor Lorenz employed as a serious journalist. To answer your question. — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 23, 2023

*Shes just a food reporter* Bunk — PouncingOnTruth (@PouncingTruth) September 23, 2023

That's not a reporter.

That's a rather grotesque hack pretending to be a journalist. — 𝕏avier (@XavierExteberri) September 23, 2023

So she's been doing this for a minimum of six years and still has a job? What would it take to get fired from the Washington Post, aside from criticizing Biden?

***

