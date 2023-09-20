Barstool's Dave Portnoy calls out activist WaPo journo writing a hit piece ('THIS IS THE WAY')

Barstool's Dave Portnoy got word that two Washington Post reporters were working on a story and had contacted sponsors of his upcoming event, and you'll soon see that it was a clear attempt to shame them into no longer being sponsors:

Advertisement

So I caught wind that the Washington Post was proactively reaching out to the sponors of my Pizzafest on Saturday and trying to shame them for being associated with me. I believe the legal term for that is “treacherous interference” Anyway what I’ve learned over the years with these types of hit pieces is that can’t give an inch. So rather than just sit back and let them dictate the pace of the game I decided I'd speed them up and make them play by my rules.

Portnoy then contacted one of the so-called journalists. What took place next was several minutes worth of why trust in the media is at an all-time low and still falling.

Watch the whole thing and you'll see several reasons why "journalism" is beyond repair:

I Caught Wind That The Washington Post Was Writing A Hit Piece About Me And My Pizzafest So I Did What I Do. I Went on the Offensive pic.twitter.com/5oK2zJqVAs — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 20, 2023

"This is kind of standard journalistic stuff."

"Unfortunately, yes."

Exactly! More "reporters" should be confronted like that.

This reporter is so bad at her job it's sad



"I never said you were misogynistic"



"I have the email"



"Well I said it one time cause I wanted them to email me back" https://t.co/tMPzKl5s05 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 20, 2023

Amazing, and there's so much standard "journalism" in that clip -- which is the entire problem.

This is the reporter you're dealing with:



She has hated Trump for years (even before he was president) and even attacked Melania Trump for wearing a hat. pic.twitter.com/j54g3U4uzx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 20, 2023

What a shocker.

THIS IS THE WAY🔥. The media is the enemy of the people and deserve to be clowned and exposed! https://t.co/jX6Q6xJJDV — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 20, 2023

Yep!

Bravo sir 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@MAGABarbie317) September 20, 2023

The Washington post is a slanderous liberal rag and this “reporter” @emilyaheil is a hack activist https://t.co/aeAaczvUns — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 20, 2023

Advertisement

Yet another example of activist "journalism" poorly disguised as objective reporting.

Activist journalism at the Washington Post on full display. Portnoy should tweet the email w the email address and salutations taken out. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) September 20, 2023

It's not easy to find "journalism" these days that isn't just activism.

***

Related:

Where were they? WaPo is worried that the impeachment process is suddenly NOW being politicized

WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchios

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!