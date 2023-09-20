Barstool's Dave Portnoy calls out activist WaPo journo writing a hit piece ('THIS IS THE WAY')

So Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't kick Tucker Carlson's dog?
Doug P.  |  5:19 PM on September 20, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Barstool's Dave Portnoy got word that two Washington Post reporters were working on a story and had contacted sponsors of his upcoming event, and you'll soon see that it was a clear attempt to shame them into no longer being sponsors:

So I caught wind that the Washington Post was proactively reaching out to the sponors of my Pizzafest on Saturday and trying to shame them for being associated with me. I believe the legal term for that is “treacherous interference”   Anyway what I’ve learned over the years with these types of hit pieces is that can’t give an inch. So rather than just sit back and let them dictate the pace of the game I decided I'd speed them up and make them play by my rules.  

Portnoy then contacted one of the so-called journalists. What took place next was several minutes worth of why trust in the media is at an all-time low and still falling. 

Watch the whole thing and you'll see several reasons why "journalism" is beyond repair:

"This is kind of standard journalistic stuff." 

"Unfortunately, yes."

Exactly! More "reporters" should be confronted like that.

Amazing, and there's so much standard "journalism" in that clip -- which is the entire problem. 

What a shocker.

Yep!

Yet another example of activist "journalism" poorly disguised as objective reporting.

It's not easy to find "journalism" these days that isn't just activism. 

