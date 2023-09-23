This part of WaPo's Portnoy hit piece is a 1-sentence eulogy for 'journalism'

NBC News: Russell Brand 'attacks' the British government
Doug P.  |  2:53 PM on September 23, 2023
meme

As you might know by now, Barstool's Dave Portnoy had a very telling and lengthy phone exchange with a Washington Post reporter during which it became clear the paper was preparing an activist journalism hit piece:

So I caught wind that the Washington Post was proactively reaching out to the sponors of my Pizzafest on Saturday and trying to shame them for being associated with me. I believe the legal term for that is “treacherous interference”   Anyway what I’ve learned over the years with these types of hit pieces is that can’t give an inch. So rather than just sit back and let them dictate the pace of the game I decided I'd speed them up and make them play by my rules.  

The story the Post was working on was activist garbage and they were told that.

They published it anyway, and it's already been Community Noted.

If one sentence in particular had to be pulled from the Post's story and used as a brief eulogy to "journalism," it would be this one: 

Really? Yes, really:

Yowza!

The Post is running a real three-ring circus of clownage.

Too bad nobody is "the conscience of journalism" at the Washington Post.

*** 

