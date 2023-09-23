This part of WaPo's Portnoy hit piece is a 1-sentence eulogy for 'journalism'

As you might know by now, Barstool's Dave Portnoy had a very telling and lengthy phone exchange with a Washington Post reporter during which it became clear the paper was preparing an activist journalism hit piece:

So I caught wind that the Washington Post was proactively reaching out to the sponors of my Pizzafest on Saturday and trying to shame them for being associated with me. I believe the legal term for that is “treacherous interference” Anyway what I’ve learned over the years with these types of hit pieces is that can’t give an inch. So rather than just sit back and let them dictate the pace of the game I decided I'd speed them up and make them play by my rules.

The story the Post was working on was activist garbage and they were told that.

They published it anyway, and it's already been Community Noted.

If one sentence in particular had to be pulled from the Post's story and used as a brief eulogy to "journalism," it would be this one:

The WaPo hit job on @stoolpresidente is out



Actual sentence:



"Rosenthal, a Minnesota-based mathematician who has positioned himself as the conscience of the food and restaurant industries, has been leading the charge against those involved"



The conscience of the food industry! pic.twitter.com/pFMRBe4wVw — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 22, 2023

Really? Yes, really:

Of course everyone is jumping on the obvious but this is legitimately one of the funniest things I've read https://t.co/15NC4K1Qbs pic.twitter.com/z7gQRRfHD8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2023

Yowza!

The “positioning himself” 😂 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 22, 2023

WaPo is positioning itself as a clown show — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 22, 2023

The Post is running a real three-ring circus of clownage.

In an attempt to destroy @stoolpresidente, two @washingtonpost “food reporters” @timcarman and @emilyaheil allowed an activist mathematician to represent the food and restaurant industry in their article. Imagine how dishonest the rest of their work is. https://t.co/EBPLC0wzwB — a newsman (@a_newsman) September 22, 2023

They actually used a mathematician who calls himself the conscience of the food industry as a source. #JournalismIsDead https://t.co/EbWafn8Ryr — Salty Vet 🇺🇸🐍🏴‍☠️🏈 🦅 (@sswenviron) September 23, 2023

Too bad nobody is "the conscience of journalism" at the Washington Post.

***

