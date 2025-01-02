CNN: FBI Says ‘No Definitive Link’ Between Las Vegas and New Orleans Terror...
Vile to the Bitter End: Joe Biden to Award Liz Cheney, Bernie Thompson...
Tragedy in the French Quarter: Some of the New Orleans Terror Attack Victims...
We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH...
PRIORITIES! Despite MASSIVE Budget Shortfall, Fairfax County Plans to Go Ahead With COVID...
VIP
Well DUH --> American's Trust in Three-Letter Agencies Under Biden/Harris at an All-Time...
ABSOLUTE DISGRACE: Watch As British Man Is Arrested Because His Social Media Posts...
Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were...
Don't Hate 'Em ENOUGH! CNN DRAGGED for Floating Idea Cybertruck Driver COULD Have...
Cybertruck Bomber & New Orleans Attacker Served at Same Military Base!
HA! WTF Was He Thinking? MSNBC Analyst Shares Chart Showing Biden/Harris 'Reining In...
FBI Did the Meme, AGAIN! NOLA Suspect Pledged Allegiance to ISIS on Facebook...
WHOA, Missed It! WATCH Police Chief's Face as New Orleans Mayor Says 'Terror...
Libs of TikTok Lists Biden's 'Parting Gifts' to America 1-By-DAMNING-1 and 1/20/25 Can't...

EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 02, 2025
Meme

This thread is incredible, and one-hundred percent spot on.

So buckle up, because it's worth reading and we're going to share it all.

Advertisement

We see the crisis of accountability in all facets of life these days, too.

And that stench isn't roses.

Exactly.

They are insulated from the consequences of their actions and that accountability.

'The Secretary Shall' should be prohibited in legislation.

And those people never have to answer to anyone, least of all the voters.

Who not only have to live under their regulations, but have to pay for them.

Recommended

We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH on Our Bingo Card But ...
Sam J.
Advertisement

And we all know why they're basically anonymous.

You need no further proof that government messes up everything it touches than to look at what they did to freaking GAS cannisters.

For 'safety', of course.

Pointing this out, if you live in the U.K., can land you in prison. If you're an American by this writer, it'll get you labeled guilty of 'illegal speech' like she was.

The authorities in the U.K. didn't stop this because they didn't want to offend the rapists and sex traffickers.

Ponder that for a moment.

And they won't be held accountable.

Advertisement

They definitely assisted it. We don't have time to go into all the horrid details here, but it's bad. Here's just one example: the police arrested a father who tried to save his daughter from the men who were abusing her.

Monstrous.

And fail they did.

Can't have the public get mad that the people entrusted with protecting them failed.

Or something.

Yeah, that also happened to the victims.

Advertisement

This is the one point on which this writer will dissent. Vigilantism is the direct result of people failing to do their jobs, and it's explicable, if not excusable.

If you go into public service -- where the public trusts you to protect them and uphold the law -- you lose a level of anonymity.

Especially when you neglect to do your job.

Many of us are weary, and many of us have cared.

We've largely been ignored.

And this sucks.

Advertisement

The press cannot be hated enough for what they've done (or didn't do, more accurately).

Yes, they do.

It's a tragedy and a crisis.

Exactly: lack of accountability is a feature, not a bug.

You want to turn things around? Start firing people. Start making it known there will be consequences for these actions.

That which is rewarded is repeated, which is why they get away with this corruption.

Advertisement

The second people start facing serious consequences for this, behavior will change.

THIS.

We are standing and applauding.

Tags: GOVERNMENT THREAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH on Our Bingo Card But ...
Sam J.
ABSOLUTE DISGRACE: Watch As British Man Is Arrested Because His Social Media Posts 'Caused Anxiety'
Laura W.
Hunter's Laptop IS Real! Check Out EPIC List of Conspiracy Theories That Were Actually TRUE All Along
Sam J.
CNN: FBI Says ‘No Definitive Link’ Between Las Vegas and New Orleans Terror Attacks
Brett T.
Don't Hate 'Em ENOUGH! CNN DRAGGED for Floating Idea Cybertruck Driver COULD Have Been Pro-Trump (Watch)
Sam J.
PRIORITIES! Despite MASSIVE Budget Shortfall, Fairfax County Plans to Go Ahead With COVID Memorial
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Did NOT Have Keith Olbermann Attacking Brian Stelter for Reporting the TRUTH on Our Bingo Card But ... Sam J.
Advertisement