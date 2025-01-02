Absolutely UNREAL: Watch How U.K. Police Punished Teen Girls Who Were VICTIMS of Grooming Gangs

Earlier, we told you about the epic thread taking the government to task for absent accountability. One of the things mentioned in that thread was the U.K. sex trafficking/grooming/rape scandal. This writer wrote about the scandal after the E.U. labeled her a thought criminal for criticizing the British authorities for failing to act.
Now here's some video evidence of just how grossly the police neglected their jobs, and for the sole purpose of not seeming 'racist':
British police were called to a house after a neighbor heard screams. They found a young girl n*ked & drunk with 7 Pakistani men.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2025
They arrested the girl for being drunk & convicted her. They reportedly didn’t even question the men.
Just absolutely unreal.pic.twitter.com/7ivYscVhtg
Absolutely unreal.
Tommy Robinson was one of the first to try and expose the Muslim Grooming Gangs.— World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 2, 2025
He was smeared as a far right racist for doing so by the mainstream media and political class
This was from 2011 pic.twitter.com/OlcOv2xNwX
He's also currently in prison in solitary confinement, while the groomers are poised to get out of prison.
We should redo the revolutionary war just to make extra sure— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 2, 2025
We're okay with this.
Just to make extra sure.
Things are not okay in England. pic.twitter.com/jlemSJiUae— Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) January 2, 2025
Most definitely not okay.
@metpoliceuk yea ok 🥱 pic.twitter.com/HJiPpSRH5i— RAN_DUMB_LIBS (@Ran_Dumb_Libs) January 2, 2025
Good luck with that.
Same thing happened when UK immigrant Reynhard Sinaga was drugging & ŕáṕing hundreds of men, one white man woke up, fought him off, & ran to the police ONLY TO BE ARRESTED HIMSELF for beating up his poor brown 🍇ist! pic.twitter.com/5uMjW8PM3N— Mankosmash (@Mankosmash) January 2, 2025
That's what the U.K. police do best: arrest victims and protect criminals.
State-sponsored evil https://t.co/i9hIiZx6UC— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025
It sure is.
I don’t want to hear another Brit telling me how awful a person I am because I voted for Trump. You can fvck right off! You should be revolting in the streets over your lack of leadership.— Gabrielle Clark (@GabsClark5) January 2, 2025
I voted for Trump to prevent this!⬇️ https://t.co/iYkrw9fHtY
Yeah, they can take all the seats.
Thousands of girls raped, by multiple men, and no one did anything because they were terrified of being accused of Islamophobia and canceled. https://t.co/O5dIXR907c— The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) January 2, 2025
Shameful.
This is what happens when you give up your guns https://t.co/qd0HcxaKsR— Swan (@AndySwan) January 2, 2025
YUP.
I have as much rage for every f**ker that allowed this to happen as I do for the subhuman child rapists— JC (@Ahwellnevermind) January 2, 2025
No idea how you could EVER look the other way let alone arrest the child
Police and their rampant misogyny https://t.co/R86w8UBjCM
Not jus misogyny. Woke insanity.
What’s going on in the UK will be studied. I watched a video on TikTok where a white British woman was being cautioned by police that she could be arrested for insulting an immigrant after the immigrant spat in her face. Cops were not bothered by the spitting. https://t.co/3kP9VQUK13— WhoIsHumphreyAnyway? (@Iam_Humphrey) January 2, 2025
The Left have make sure to victimize citizens.
They're vile.
Absolutely vile.
