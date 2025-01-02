Glenn Greenwald Asks Who Radicalized Trump Assassins, New Orleans Terrorist (and X Has...
Absolutely UNREAL: Watch How U.K. Police Punished Teen Girls Who Were VICTIMS of Grooming Gangs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 02, 2025
AngieArtist

Earlier, we told you about the epic thread taking the government to task for absent accountability. One of the things mentioned in that thread was the U.K. sex trafficking/grooming/rape scandal. This writer wrote about the scandal after the E.U. labeled her a thought criminal for criticizing the British authorities for failing to act.

Now here's some video evidence of just how grossly the police neglected their jobs, and for the sole purpose of not seeming 'racist':

Absolutely unreal.

He's also currently in prison in solitary confinement, while the groomers are poised to get out of prison.

We're okay with this.

Just to make extra sure.

Most definitely not okay.

Good luck with that.

That's what the U.K. police do best: arrest victims and protect criminals.

It sure is.

Yeah, they can take all the seats.

Shameful.

YUP.

Not jus misogyny. Woke insanity.

The Left have make sure to victimize citizens.

They're vile.

Absolutely vile.

