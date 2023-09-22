They did it, they actually did it: WaPo posts hit-piece on Dave Portnoy, Portnoy responds

'Do people still have civil rights in Texas?': The Left has a MAJOR...
Coucy
Coucy  |  6:30 PM on September 22, 2023

The suckers-for-punishment over at The Washington Post have actually gone through with writing their smear piece on Barstool Sports founder and president, Dave Portnoy. You may recall the earlier parts of this saga when Portnoy got wind they were writing this piece and called the lead reporter to demand an explanation … which was NOT forthcoming. You may also remember how that conversation ended with the reporter for the Washington Post assuring Portnoy that they'd set a time for a formal interview with him, which they later tried to reschedule  before being told 'no dice' by Portnoy.

Despite repeatedly being made to look the fool by Portnoy, however, WaPo actually posted their hit-job on Portnoy. You've gotta hand it to them for having chutzpah at least.

The series of tweets in which WaPo tries to frame their article get more and more absurd, levying one flimsy, poorly thought-out charge after another, before culminating in this absolute dud of a claim:

Anyone who's been paying even cursory attention to this whole debacle will know that one-sided is FAR too fair a description of what WaPo is doing here. By a loooong shot. How the authors of the piece can feel they have an ounce of journalistic integrity left is difficult to fathom, but they're finding there isn't much sympathy to be found for their case in the responses to their piece.

Doubtless getting called out by the subject of their piece was plenty controversial from the standpoint of the WaPo editorial board.

Journalists? Write what they want and pretend to ask questions later?? Never!

Perhaps they could learn to code?

Portnoy is already out of the gate with a response, so it's fair to say this war of words is likely far from over.

Later he also added:

Outlets like the Washington Post have spent years or even decades being able to ride rough shod over anyone that used language that annoyed them or even just annoyed them by existing. It's always wonderful to watch when they pick a fight with someone who can fight back, and in Portnoy they've found not only a capable sparring partner but one who seems to revel in taking the fight to them.

This is far from over, so stay tuned.

***

