Sheriff: Cybertruck Driver Died of Gunshot Wound Before Detonation

This is getting even more suspicious. We all had obviously assumed that Tesla Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger had died in the explosion in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas. However, the Las Vegas sheriff held a press conference Thursday and said that Livelsberger had been shot in the head before the detonation of the vehicle and there was a gun found at his feet.

LAS VEGAS SHERIFF: Cybertruck driver Matthew Livelsberger "sustained a gunshot wound to the head prior to the detonation of the vehicle."pic.twitter.com/pX5NmxM0JV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson is taking that as Livelsberger shooting himself in the head, which seems likely.

Las Vegas sheriff: Special Forces Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger shot himself before his rented Cybertruck blew up at the Trump hotel — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 2, 2025

Yeah, this is weird. Committing suicide before completing your suicide mission?

Hang on now - self-inflicted gunshot wound?

How did the car explode?

Remote detonation? — snarkyslang (@snarkyslang) January 2, 2025

Where is the video evidence? Please release that immediately. — Panthercars  𝕏 (@argeniogarza) January 2, 2025

Here is what they are saying...

1. Drive up and stop in front

2. Foot on brake

3. Shoots self

4. Foot goes off brake and detonation occurs

2-4 happened in less than 15 seconds — RIDER (@RiderRiderZeke) January 2, 2025

We hadn't heard that, but it sounds possible.

If that gunshot wasn't self-inflicted, that brings up a whole slew of interesting questions... — Evident (@JohnH35414679) January 2, 2025

Serious question: did the Cybertruck have summoning capability. — Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) January 2, 2025

The cameras inside would tell them this. @elonmusk is this what happened? — Sandy Hardy (@har26606511) January 2, 2025

We've read that Elon Musk is sending his own team of investigators to the scene of the explosion to try to recover the "black box" from the Cybertruck.

Elon Musk has sent a Tesla team to try and retrieve the in-cabin video footage from the Cybertruck, according to the authorities in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/EzsrD8MrDM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2025

He confirmed Wednesday that it was in working order and reported no signs of maintenance problems.

