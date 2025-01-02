Sheriff: Cybertruck Driver Died of Gunshot Wound Before Detonation

This is getting even more suspicious. We all had obviously assumed that Tesla Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger had died in the explosion in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas. However, the Las Vegas sheriff held a press conference Thursday and said that Livelsberger had been shot in the head before the detonation of the vehicle and there was a gun found at his feet.
LAS VEGAS SHERIFF: Cybertruck driver Matthew Livelsberger "sustained a gunshot wound to the head prior to the detonation of the vehicle."pic.twitter.com/pX5NmxM0JV— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025
Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson is taking that as Livelsberger shooting himself in the head, which seems likely.
Las Vegas sheriff: Special Forces Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger shot himself before his rented Cybertruck blew up at the Trump hotel— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 2, 2025
This is suspect.— Charles A. Ratcliff Jr. (@Charlesrat74) January 2, 2025
Yeah, this is weird. Committing suicide before completing your suicide mission?
Hang on now - self-inflicted gunshot wound?— snarkyslang (@snarkyslang) January 2, 2025
How did the car explode?
Remote detonation?
This is a twist I wasn’t expecting— Southern Belle Michele (@missindepend___) January 2, 2025
Where is the video evidence? Please release that immediately.— Panthercars 𝕏 (@argeniogarza) January 2, 2025
Here is what they are saying...— RIDER (@RiderRiderZeke) January 2, 2025
1. Drive up and stop in front
2. Foot on brake
3. Shoots self
4. Foot goes off brake and detonation occurs
2-4 happened in less than 15 seconds
We hadn't heard that, but it sounds possible.
If that gunshot wasn't self-inflicted, that brings up a whole slew of interesting questions...— Evident (@JohnH35414679) January 2, 2025
Suspicious AF— Gordo (@FatTradez) January 2, 2025
Beta move.— Matt Parrott 🦜 (@MatthewParrott) January 2, 2025
Serious question: did the Cybertruck have summoning capability.— Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) January 2, 2025
The cameras inside would tell them this. @elonmusk is this what happened?— Sandy Hardy (@har26606511) January 2, 2025
We've read that Elon Musk is sending his own team of investigators to the scene of the explosion to try to recover the "black box" from the Cybertruck.
Elon Musk has sent a Tesla team to try and retrieve the in-cabin video footage from the Cybertruck, according to the authorities in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/EzsrD8MrDM— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2025
He confirmed Wednesday that it was in working order and reported no signs of maintenance problems.
