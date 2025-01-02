Glenn Greenwald Asks Who Radicalized Trump Assassins, New Orleans Terrorist (and X Has...
Cybertruck Bomber & New Orleans Attacker Served at Same Military Base!

Sheriff: Cybertruck Driver Died of Gunshot Wound Before Detonation

Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on January 02, 2025
meme

This is getting even more suspicious. We all had obviously assumed that Tesla Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger had died in the explosion in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas. However, the Las Vegas sheriff held a press conference Thursday and said that Livelsberger had been shot in the head before the detonation of the vehicle and there was a gun found at his feet.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson is taking that as Livelsberger shooting himself in the head, which seems likely. 

Yeah, this is weird. Committing suicide before completing your suicide mission?

We hadn't heard that, but it sounds possible.

We've read that Elon Musk is sending his own team of investigators to the scene of the explosion to try to recover the "black box" from the Cybertruck. 

He confirmed Wednesday that it was in working order and reported no signs of maintenance problems.

EXPLOSION GUN LAS VEGAS SUICIDE BOMBER TESLA

