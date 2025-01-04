Honduras Threatens to Shut Down US Military Base Over Deportations
Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran...
Broadcaster: Elon Musk 'Trying to Start Race Riots in Britain Again'
Negligence Paved the Way for Tragedy: Law Firm Says It Will File Suit...
VIP
Weekend Reading: The Overlooked Constitutional Provision That Prevents Congress From Disqu...
Hot Take: Elon Musk Wants to Destroy Europe for His Own Benefit
Stabby-New Year: Knife-Wielding Criminal on the Loose in NYC After Attacking Two on...
Elon Musk Gets a Ribbing for New X Algorithm Boosting 'Positive' Posts
Twisted and EVIL: Gaza Pharmacist and Film Critic Says He Regrets Not Joining...
Justine Bateman Gives a Shout-Out to Her 'Brother' Michael J. Fox at Medal...
Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Educati...
Crowd at Medal Ceremony Almost as Bad as the Honorees
WATCH: Douglas Murray Tells Groomer Gang Apologist Pols We Wouldn't Criticize Them If...
AP 'Religion' Reporter Gets Bodied for SLOBBERING Piece About Trans Congress 'Trailblazer'...

Its Days Are Numbered! White House Brags About Rejoining Paris Climate Agreement Trump Will End Day One

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on January 04, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Sixteen days.

Sixteen days until Joe Biden is out of office and he can be remembered as the demented puppet president who 'led' the most corrupt, feckless, and scandal-ridden administration in American history. This writer put 'led' in quotes because Biden's never been calling the shots here, which proves her point.

Advertisement

Soon, we won't have to watch the White House brag about Joe's 'accomplishments' which are really just empty gestures when they're not undermining American freedom or sucking up American tax dollars.

Like this:

We just had two major hurricanes the Left blamed on 'climate change' so we guess joining the Paris Agreement didn't work after all?

YEP.

That's all it is: a racket.

Until India and China are held to account for their pollution (and they won't be, because they won't undermine their way of life to appease some woke Leftists), nothing will change.

Recommended

Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They've been playing the 'global warming' -- sorry, climate change -- card for decades.

And not one of their predictions has come true.

Oh, look at that.

There is nothing good about it.

It addresses nothing. It accomplishes nothing.

The goal is literally to lower the standard of living for everyone but the elite, and tax us through the nose to pay for them to live fancy lifestyles while we eat bugs.

Advertisement

There was no point.

It's just virtue signaling on an international scale.

And nothing will change, in terms of climate.

He should, and he will.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE JOE BIDEN PARIS AGREEMENT PARIS CLIMATE ACCORD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial
Amy Curtis
Honduras Threatens to Shut Down US Military Base Over Deportations
Brett T.
Broadcaster: Elon Musk 'Trying to Start Race Riots in Britain Again'
Brett T.
Negligence Paved the Way for Tragedy: Law Firm Says It Will File Suit Against NOPD Over Terror Attack
Amy Curtis
Weekend Reading: The Overlooked Constitutional Provision That Prevents Congress From Disqualifying Trump
Aaron Walker
Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Education These Days
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial Amy Curtis
Advertisement