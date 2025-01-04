Its Days Are Numbered! White House Brags About Rejoining Paris Climate Agreement Trump Will End Day One

Sixteen days.

Sixteen days until Joe Biden is out of office and he can be remembered as the demented puppet president who 'led' the most corrupt, feckless, and scandal-ridden administration in American history. This writer put 'led' in quotes because Biden's never been calling the shots here, which proves her point.

Soon, we won't have to watch the White House brag about Joe's 'accomplishments' which are really just empty gestures when they're not undermining American freedom or sucking up American tax dollars.

Like this:

On Day One of President Biden’s Administration, the U.S. rejoined the Paris Agreement – setting a course for us to tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad. pic.twitter.com/vr8caZOzkb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 4, 2025

We just had two major hurricanes the Left blamed on 'climate change' so we guess joining the Paris Agreement didn't work after all?

Ending that s**t on day one!! — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) January 4, 2025

YEP.

Trump will pull us out (again) of that racket. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) January 4, 2025

That's all it is: a racket.

Until India and China are held to account for their pollution (and they won't be, because they won't undermine their way of life to appease some woke Leftists), nothing will change.

Global warming. We’re all dooomed 🤪pic.twitter.com/P9n3rui05w — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) January 4, 2025

They've been playing the 'global warming' -- sorry, climate change -- card for decades.

And not one of their predictions has come true.

Yea



Yall are doing a great job setting up these random bureaucracies across the world, that aren’t doing anything to mitigate the thing they’re set out to try & eliminate



In essence, about as efficient as government itself pic.twitter.com/midRSQlTuE — Anxiety Hour (@LewMan90) January 4, 2025

Oh, look at that.

What is good about the Paris Agreement specifically and how does it tackle anything? — Becky Lopez (@BeckyLopez80) January 4, 2025

There is nothing good about it.

It addresses nothing. It accomplishes nothing.

Scam. Climates going to change with or without us. You can tax people into poverty for your scam. — Shelby Varney (@nyxxiana) January 4, 2025

The goal is literally to lower the standard of living for everyone but the elite, and tax us through the nose to pay for them to live fancy lifestyles while we eat bugs.

And 45/47 is going to undo on January 20th. So what was the point? https://t.co/fjC4bLou6a — Chris DiLapi (Big Twelve Conference Supporter) (@cmdilapi) January 4, 2025

There was no point.

It's just virtue signaling on an international scale.

On Day One of President Trump’s Administration, the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris Agreement — setting a course for us to get rid of green new deal energy projects/regulations and cutting funding to programs paying for green projects in other countries. https://t.co/la6t7JXHjf — Titania (@Titania977) January 4, 2025

And nothing will change, in terms of climate.

This just reminded me that Trump should leave the Paris Agreement again day one in office. https://t.co/WsSPTJKJjj — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 4, 2025

He should, and he will.