Honduras Threatens to Shut Down US Military Base Over Deportations

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 04, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Honduras President Xiomara Castro apparently has some problems with her countrymen being repatriated. She's angry over President-elect Donald Trump's promise of mass deportations of Hondurans who are here illegally and must want them to stay in the United States. We guess she's just looking out for fellow Hondurans.

In retaliation for deportations that haven't happened yet, she's threatened to expel the U.S. military from Honduras.

… a change in our policies of cooperation with the United States, especially in the military arena, where, without paying a cent for decades, they maintain military bases in our territory, which in this case would lose all reason to exist in Honduras."

"We hope that the new U.S. administration of democratically elected President Donald Trump will be open to dialogue, constructive and friendly, and will not take unnecessary reprisals against our migrants, who normally make a great contribution to the U.S. economy."

Who does this lady think she is? (1) Why do we even have bases in Honduras? and (2) If illegal Honduran aliens make such great contributions to the United States economy, shouldn't she be pleased that they'll be coming back home to contribute there?

Right? Migration out of Honduras is encouraged but immigration of Hondurans is considered an affront to the country.

Agreed.

… 

We're looking for people to make examples of. 

It might as well be you. 

Any questions?

Why were all of these Hondurans seeking asylum from Honduras anyway? Why did so many want to flee the country for America?

Advertisement

Why is she so upset over Honduran citizens coming home? We'll accept her terms.

***

