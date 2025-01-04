Honduras Threatens to Shut Down US Military Base Over Deportations

Honduras President Xiomara Castro apparently has some problems with her countrymen being repatriated. She's angry over President-elect Donald Trump's promise of mass deportations of Hondurans who are here illegally and must want them to stay in the United States. We guess she's just looking out for fellow Hondurans.

Advertisement

In retaliation for deportations that haven't happened yet, she's threatened to expel the U.S. military from Honduras.

BREAKING: Honduras President Xiomara Castro just issued a threat to President Trump, saying she'll shutdown U.S. military bases if he deports Honduran nationals.



"Faced with a hostile attitude of mass expulsion of our brothers, we would have to consider a change in our policies… pic.twitter.com/wD0QFjMCrL — George (@BehizyTweets) January 3, 2025

… a change in our policies of cooperation with the United States, especially in the military arena, where, without paying a cent for decades, they maintain military bases in our territory, which in this case would lose all reason to exist in Honduras." "We hope that the new U.S. administration of democratically elected President Donald Trump will be open to dialogue, constructive and friendly, and will not take unnecessary reprisals against our migrants, who normally make a great contribution to the U.S. economy." Who does this lady think she is? (1) Why do we even have bases in Honduras? and (2) If illegal Honduran aliens make such great contributions to the United States economy, shouldn't she be pleased that they'll be coming back home to contribute there?

Right? Migration out of Honduras is encouraged but immigration of Hondurans is considered an affront to the country.

Who does Xiomara Castro think she is? Threatening the U.S. over a decision that’s about enforcing our laws and protecting our citizens? — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) January 3, 2025

They are getting deported and I'm guessing Honduras has a lot more to lose playing hardball with us than we have playing hardball with them. Let's start the deportations and find out. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 4, 2025

Agreed.

How much money does Honduras get from us? — Kate (@kate_p45) January 3, 2025

It seems the President of Honduras just gave us a cost cutting measure. Get rid of those bases. — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) January 3, 2025

My counter offer is this:



1. We cut off all foreign aid to Honduras.



2. We have the DEA work up cases on you and all your government allies for drug trafficking and corruption. You then get extradited to the United States after we Noriega your ass.



We're looking for people… — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 3, 2025

… We're looking for people to make examples of. It might as well be you. Any questions?

Why were all of these Hondurans seeking asylum from Honduras anyway? Why did so many want to flee the country for America?

Your terms are acceptable — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) January 4, 2025

Advertisement

So, even the Honduras president does not want her own illegal alien citizens back...but the US must accept them? — ALooterContinua™ (@ALooterContinua) January 3, 2025

I’m good with closing our military bases in Honduras, and cutting off all federal US funds to Honduras. If Honduras government won't take the illegal Honduran aliens in the US back then we can put those illegal aliens in jail! — sherry_d 🇺🇸🩵⚜️✌️ (@sherrydevillie2) January 4, 2025

She cleared her country of criminals by shipping them off to the US, and now she’s threatening Trump for wanting to send Honduran citizens—criminals included—back home? Seriously, try to make sense of this! The hypocrisy is unreal. — Deb Curtis (@GodGritGrace) January 4, 2025

Why is she so upset over Honduran citizens coming home? We'll accept her terms.

***