Does Sarah McBride Have Her (His) Own Professional Photographer in Tow?

Yes, it's another one of those famous "firsts." Tim McBride, who is transgender and goes by the name Sarah, has been sworn in as a member of Congress. As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Saturday, the AP's religion reporter, wrote a slobbering piece hoping that "transgender trailblazer" Sarah McBride was "hoping for a touch of grace."
Transgender trailblazer Sarah McBride heads to her debut in Congress, hoping for a touch of grace https://t.co/QOZr66GcIT— The Associated Press (@AP) January 4, 2025
The media is certainly keeping a close eye on McBride, but he keeps posting photos of himself to X doing historic first things. Are these media photographers he's using, or does he have his own photographer in tow? These aren't selfies.
Alongside my family, I hopped aboard the Amtrak from Wilmington to Washington to fight for all working families. Because of your votes, I'm ready to become your new Member of Congress tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HJJnLieCGz— Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) January 2, 2025
A day later …
Filled with awe as I stepped onto the floor of the House to cast my first votes as a Member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/CfNbJHl1iS— Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) January 3, 2025
Are we going to get a new photo every day to chronicle the adventures of this trailblazer?
Gosh, a white man voting in Congress.— Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) January 4, 2025
Whatever next.
History is made!!! The first time in US history a male member of Congress pretending to be a woman casts a vote. Wow. Riveting stuff.— JeffSC (@liberalismONCMD) January 4, 2025
Zoom in. Look at the women’s faces… https://t.co/W92fQSip33— Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) January 4, 2025
OK.
NOTICE HOW ONLY THE MEN ARE SMILING IN THIS PHOTO?— The Stepping Razor (Feminist Media) (@stepping_razor) January 4, 2025
Take notes. pic.twitter.com/rHygCRoTbr
wow, every single woman in that picture is looking disgusted or annoyed at you. A couple of the men are trying not to laugh at you.— Tuvya (@tuvya68) January 4, 2025
I see men celebrating the acceptance of public kink. Women all look disgusted.— Ask A Transwidow (@AskATranswidow) January 4, 2025
The women’s faces in this photo show anything but happiness when they look at you.— Lisa Struggs (@ColoScot) January 4, 2025
The women around you look thrilled.— Mark (@Mark_Pear) January 4, 2025
You’re a dude in womanface, and the women in the photo have the good sense to be insulted that you are trying to erase us.— DrM 🇺🇸 (@DrMagnolias) January 4, 2025
I am a woman. You are not.— Leila Miller (@LeilaMillerLCB) January 4, 2025
That takes some balls for sure.— Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) January 3, 2025
Filled with estrogen...more like...— Jonny Bell (@Jonnywsbell) January 3, 2025
Cool story bro.— Rick Booty (@Poontangicus) January 4, 2025
Hoping you can focus on something other than yourself— PamCal (@PamCal0826) January 4, 2025
It doesn't seem likely, considering these posts.
A white male narcissist in Congress, how groundbreaking— SwallowThePill KPSS 🟥 (@pill_swallow) January 4, 2025
What will tomorrow's photo be? Historic first trip to the bathroom?
***
