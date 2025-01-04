VIP
Here Are Britain's Social Media Police at Work Again Over a 'Malicious' Facebook...
Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s...
Its Days Are Numbered! White House Brags About Rejoining Paris Climate Agreement Trump...
Honduras Threatens to Shut Down US Military Base Over Deportations
Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran...
Broadcaster: Elon Musk 'Trying to Start Race Riots in Britain Again'
Negligence Paved the Way for Tragedy: Law Firm Says It Will File Suit...
VIP
Weekend Reading: The Overlooked Constitutional Provision That Prevents Congress From Disqu...
Hot Take: Elon Musk Wants to Destroy Europe for His Own Benefit
Stabby-New Year: Knife-Wielding Criminal on the Loose in NYC After Attacking Two on...
Elon Musk Gets a Ribbing for New X Algorithm Boosting 'Positive' Posts
Twisted and EVIL: Gaza Pharmacist and Film Critic Says He Regrets Not Joining...
Justine Bateman Gives a Shout-Out to Her 'Brother' Michael J. Fox at Medal...
Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Educati...

Does Sarah McBride Have Her (His) Own Professional Photographer in Tow?

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 04, 2025
Twitchy

Yes, it's another one of those famous "firsts." Tim McBride, who is transgender and goes by the name Sarah, has been sworn in as a member of Congress. As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Saturday, the AP's religion reporter, wrote a slobbering piece hoping that "transgender trailblazer" Sarah McBride was "hoping for a touch of grace."

Advertisement

The media is certainly keeping a close eye on McBride, but he keeps posting photos of himself to X doing historic first things. Are these media photographers he's using, or does he have his own photographer in tow? These aren't selfies.

A day later …

Are we going to get a new photo every day to chronicle the adventures of this trailblazer?

OK.

Recommended

Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial
Amy Curtis
Advertisement



It doesn't seem likely, considering these posts.

What will tomorrow's photo be? Historic first trip to the bathroom?

***

Tags: CONGRESS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial
Amy Curtis
Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s Medal Ceremony
Warren Squire
Weekend Reading: The Overlooked Constitutional Provision That Prevents Congress From Disqualifying Trump
Aaron Walker
Its Days Are Numbered! White House Brags About Rejoining Paris Climate Agreement Trump Will End Day One
Amy Curtis
Honduras Threatens to Shut Down US Military Base Over Deportations
Brett T.
Here Are Britain's Social Media Police at Work Again Over a 'Malicious' Facebook Post
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial Amy Curtis
Advertisement