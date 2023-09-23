Community Note on WaPo's Dave Portnoy hit piece is 'another nail in the coffin of journalism'

As we told you yesterday, the Washington Post went ahead and published their hit piece on Barstool's Dave Portnoy even after the hackery of one of their reporters was fully exposed for all to see (and hear).

The Post should be highly embarrassed by this cheap attempt at activist journalism, but they won't be:

This weekend, New York will host Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival.



Participating pizzerias have had to navigate buzz around the festival and backlash against the Barstool Sports founder's controversial remarks and allegations of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/v2XqLxkJwg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 22, 2023

WaPo was basically trying to create a story by convincing sponsors to pull out of the event. When that didn't happen, they published the story anyway.

Since the One Bite Pizza Festival was announced in August, some influencers, writers and activists have been calling out the pizzerias and sponsors participating in the nearly sold-out event, scheduled for Saturday at a minor league ballpark in Brooklyn. https://t.co/v2XqLxkJwg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 22, 2023

None of the pizzerias or sponsors contacted by The Post indicated that they were pulling their support.



Some said they lent their name to the event in exchange for publicity or access to the young, social media-savvy audience that Portnoy attracts. https://t.co/v2XqLxkJwg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 22, 2023

"None of the pizzerias or sponsors contacted by The Post indicated that they were pulling their support." That, in spite of WaPo reporters' best efforts. Ah, "journalism."

How about that Community Note though?

The @washingtonpost got community noted for lying 😂😂😂. Ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun https://t.co/kUtVMsFI9M — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 23, 2023

Community notes are the best. Doing what major media outlet fact checkers refuse to do. https://t.co/Zq0OyZPjT4 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 23, 2023

The Post canceled a scheduled follow-up call with Portnoy after their reporter got wrecked during the first conversation:

The Washington Post just keeps covering themselves in journalistic glory.

I’m Just Waiting For The @washingtonpost Article Claiming “Right-Wing Conspiracists” Hijacked Community Notes and This ALL Proves Dave’s Misogyny… https://t.co/RoPmzpGBFg — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) September 23, 2023

We wouldn't be against that happening.

Uh oh! ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ community notes were added to your hit piece! You need to hold your journalists accountable because this is really just another nail in the coffin of journalism. What a shame. pic.twitter.com/GxTTtKIpKE — Danny 🇺🇸 (@jawnoftime) September 23, 2023

Love that the @washingtonpost is getting torched by community notes https://t.co/wUVgm34EO0 — Andrew McInnis (@McInnispicks) September 23, 2023

Attaching Community Notes to Washington Post stories could be a full-time job for several people.

***

