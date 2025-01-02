SERIOUSLY? Defending Ed Highlights MILLIONS in DEI Spending in Schools Where Kids Can't Read or Do Math

Several weeks ago, we told you about an investigation from Defending Ed that highlighted a billion dollars in federal grant funding through the Department of Education, meant for DEI initiatives in schools.

Here's more spending on DEI nonsense.

🚨NEW bombshell investigation from @DefendingEd uncovers how more than $100 million in grant funding from the Biden Department of Justice went toward promoting Restorative Justice, DEI and Social Emotional Learning in classrooms:



Total DOJ Grant Money Awarded (2021-present):… pic.twitter.com/U8hmW2azRb — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) January 2, 2025

The entire post reads:

Total number of DOJ grants (2021-present): 102 Number of States: 36 Number of K-12 school districts*: 946 Number of K-12 students*: 3,235,414 *These numbers are based on available data and not exact. The number of districts and students is likely much higher. Here's how @DefendingEd broke down the more than $100 million in awarded grants: 1. General: $45,207,178 (47 grants). This includes project proposals that broadly mention restorative practices or social emotional learning. 2. DEI: $32,084,529 (30 grants). This includes project proposals that discuss diversity, equity, or inclusion or explicitly explain how the project is intended to improve outcomes for a specific demographic group. 3. Consulting/Certification: $19,881,347 (22 grants). This includes project proposals that aim to hire consultants to educate students or staff on changing school climate. These consultants, however, often promote divisive concepts such as critical race theory, critical gender theory and queer theory. Hiring: $10,296,100 (11 grants). This includes project proposals that describe hiring a new administrator, such as a restorative justice facilitator.Read the full thread below of some absurd uses of the grants...

Here's more from The Daily Wire:

The Department of Justice spent over $100 million on proposals promoting woke content in classrooms between 2021 and 2024, according to a new report first obtained by The Daily Wire. An investigation conducted by Parents Defending Education (PDE) found that the Biden DOJ awarded over $100,113,942 through 102 grants, throughout 36 states, impacting 946 school districts and upwards of 3 million K-12 students. Those funds were spent on proposals promoting restorative justice practices, social and emotional learning practices, and diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in the classroom over the past four years, The Daily Wire has learned. The funds were awarded through the Justice Department’s STOP School Violence Program, which provides grant money to school districts, nonprofits, and city and state governments through projects that 'increase school safety by implementing solutions that will improve school climate.'

So much wasteful spending.

The Minnesota Department of Education received nearly $2 million from the DOJ to “create safe learning environments where practices of anti-racism and anti-oppression are embedded.” pic.twitter.com/cONOX8EANn — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) January 2, 2025

Forget reading and writing. Less than 50% of Minnesota students are proficient in math and reading.

Bowling Green State University (OH) received $1,853,070 to develop student mental health curriculum in rural and high-poverty districts that involved “mindfulness meditation, yoga, and knitting circles.” pic.twitter.com/8U8gCy5SPp — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) January 2, 2025

Because that's what those kids need.

Yoga.

A Penn State (PA) project to decrease cyberbullying in Central Pennsylvania K-12 schools was awarded $1,785,773 to “provide an opportunity to meaningfully advance equity in violence prevention for communities historically underserved, marginalized, adversely affected by… pic.twitter.com/qSOU9XFSsU — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) January 2, 2025

In Pennsylvania, 46.5% of fourth graders and 26.1% of eighth graders are proficient in math. Just over 50% are proficient in reading in both fourth and eighth grades.

Milwaukee Public School’s (WI) $986,757 project to “promote racial equity” worked with “Courageous Conversations about Race, Crisis Prevention Institute, Your Move MKE, Marquette University Peace Works, and SKY Schools.” pic.twitter.com/71mRkDRoqk — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) January 2, 2025

Oh, Milwaukee. Where this writer lives (well, a suburb). She also worked for Milwaukee Public Schools for a time.

Let's check on their test scores, shall we?

In 2022, 11% of fourth-graders and 7% of eighth-graders were proficient or advanced in math. In reading, 11% of fourth-graders and 14% of eighth-graders were proficient or advanced.

Shameful.

But another target for DOGE.