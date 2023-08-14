National Review tells us the song viral sensation Oliver Anthony should have written

Wow, National Review is on a roll. Remember when Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" gave the Left the vapors because it was about lynching? The song wasn't about lynching, but it was a "veiled threat" — against carjackers. The American people sent the song to the top of the charts, but National Review weighed in, saying that we need more songs about virtue, not violence. Standing up against violence and crime in your community is a virtue. … at least we thought it was.

Now the new viral sensation is singer/songwriter Oliver Anthony, who posted his "Rich Men North of Richmond." The song's already upset Rolling Stone because conservatives like it, and it's even reached the ears of Sen. Chris Murphy, who for all his money apparently doesn't own a mirror. He's exactly the person the song is about — it's not a plea for Democratic rule and bigger government. Anthony's not a fan of people who are on welfare because they're too fat to work.

So here comes National Review again, telling a singer what song he should have written.

Next time, Oliver Anthony should consider singing about what makes America a great land — a land of opportunity, not of guaranteed success.



A land made for you and me. | @mawrightjr https://t.co/Yrx1LCVxeq — National Review (@NRO) August 14, 2023

Credit NRO executive editor Mark Antonio Wright with that hot take.

“Next time, The Rolling Stones should consider singing about how you can always get what you want.” https://t.co/BrVQvwAui5 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 14, 2023

I’ve seen about a half-dozen thought pieces by writers in Washington, London, or New York about why Oliver Anthony is wrong about his feelings.



If I was still a journalist, I’d beg my editor to send me to Farmville, Virginia where he’s from to see why ppl like him feel this way. https://t.co/OSaTskruQ7 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 14, 2023

That's how Salena Zito made a name for herself. She actually drove around in her car and talked to Trump voters in 2016.

You could have just not written this for hate clicks.



But you had to, huh? https://t.co/fXTd5vmtYc — RBe (@RBPundit) August 14, 2023

Oliver Anthony should write a song about what @mawrightjr should write an article about next time https://t.co/zLrySjCYfA — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 14, 2023

NR is trash media. They seem to be jealous of Anthony who has almost as many followers as they do in a few days…. Took them 15 years. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dl0q02wY2F — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 14, 2023

The Neoconservative mind is oriented toward the cult of Liberal Democracy and all its multicultural and internationalist trappings to such a significant extent that it cannot help but counter-signal the frustrations of unfashionable heritage America. https://t.co/sNqBQpRRAt — C.Jay Engel (@contramordor) August 14, 2023

There’s an epidemic of nerds telling artists what they should sing about https://t.co/c8s15spTKk — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 14, 2023

WTF is happening at the National Review?

First they condemn “Try That in a Small Town” because it’s anti-crime. Now, they’re kicking “Rich Men North of Richmond” and Oliver Anthony for singing about how BIG Government hurts average Americans. https://t.co/ll6Y95GQCe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 14, 2023

Every time I think you guys might come back to the light, you write something like this https://t.co/BC2D32rNhM — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 14, 2023

Imagine the dumbass who typed this out, reread it and thought it was a compelling thing to say having a conversation with someone that puts shingles on a roof for a living https://t.co/Mkz8iSZ9kL — Bushwhacker (@anglotradboy) August 14, 2023

If only missing the point in the most predictably obtuse manner paid better. https://t.co/5FJmAS7PjW — patrick (@TN_Patricoa) August 14, 2023

‘And Woody Guthrie is a genius, even if his politics were juvenile and absurd.’

He was an outspoken, unrepentant Stalinist.

This Land is Your Land was an anthem of hatred for the USA.

FOH https://t.co/sjWZNHGTor — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) August 14, 2023

National Review's take on Jason Aldean was so bad they decided to publish it again about another singer. None of the "Rich Men North of Richmond" seem to get the song is about how they're part of the problem.

