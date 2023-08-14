National Review tells us the song viral sensation Oliver Anthony should have written

Fulton Clerk of Superior Court issues statement on 'fictitious document' spreading online
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 14, 2023
Twitter

Wow, National Review is on a roll. Remember when Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" gave the Left the vapors because it was about lynching? The song wasn't about lynching, but it was a "veiled threat" — against carjackers. The American people sent the song to the top of the charts, but National Review weighed in, saying that we need more songs about virtue, not violence. Standing up against violence and crime in your community is a virtue. … at least we thought it was.

Now the new viral sensation is singer/songwriter Oliver Anthony, who posted his "Rich Men North of Richmond." The song's already upset Rolling Stone because conservatives like it, and it's even reached the ears of Sen. Chris Murphy, who for all his money apparently doesn't own a mirror. He's exactly the person the song is about — it's not a plea for Democratic rule and bigger government. Anthony's not a fan of people who are on welfare because they're too fat to work.

So here comes National Review again, telling a singer what song he should have written.

Credit NRO executive editor Mark Antonio Wright with that hot take.

That's how Salena Zito made a name for herself. She actually drove around in her car and talked to Trump voters in 2016.

National Review's take on Jason Aldean was so bad they decided to publish it again about another singer. None of the "Rich Men North of Richmond" seem to get the song is about how they're part of the problem.

***

