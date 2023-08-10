Singer Oliver Anthony BLOWS up after America falls in love with his ode to the working man

Sometimes X or the platform formerly knows as Twitter. can be a supremely bad place. Other times, it can change lives for the better and that seems to be the case for one particular singer, Oliver Anthony. His song 'Rich Men North of Richmond' has rocketed to a huge hit over the last few days. It tells the tale of the working man and how government is giving them the short end of the stick. Take a listen.
Banger— Chase Steely (@Chase_Steely) August 10, 2023
Oliver Anthony “Rich Men North of Richmond” pic.twitter.com/yp7MrGa2ek
Link to video https://t.co/UZKH9CmKGQ— Chase Steely (@Chase_Steely) August 10, 2023
It's a damn shame
What the worlds gotten to
For people like me, and people like you
Wish I could just wake up, and it not be true
But it is, oh, it is
Living in the new world
With an old soul
These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just want to have total control
Wanna know what you think
Wanna know what you do
And they don't think you know, but I know that you do
Cause your dollar ain't shit, and it's taxed to no end
Cause the rich men north of Richmond
I wish politicians would look out for miners, and not just minors on an island somewhere
Lord, we got folks in the street, ain't nothing to eat
And the obese milking welfare
Well God if you're 5 foot 3 and you're 300 pounds
Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds
Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground
Cause all this damn country does is keep on kicking them down
Americans see themselves in his mournful missive and it is going viral.
🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: After offering to cover the cost to produce Oliver Anthony’s album, legendary country producer @johnrich has agreed to PRODUCE THAT RECORD!! @dbongino offers to assist with distribution. Holy s**t!!!! 🤯— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 10, 2023
Oliver Anthony, email me back!! https://t.co/mzGzwLy1n6
My company will gladly produce the music videos https://t.co/OVwDSuFw2L— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2023
Offers from major media figures rolled in offering to fund an album, produce or fund the video and much more.
This exchange is the most awesome thing I’ve seen on @X in a long time.— Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) August 11, 2023
A random post sharing a musician led to — in one day — an offer to fund a studio album, promotions + comms, and now a world-class producer! And the guy probably doesn’t even know yet.
🤣🤣🤣
This… https://t.co/aSdhgcCZBq pic.twitter.com/uOfGEFyfAO
It's all so incredible. Tell the story of the forgotten man and the people will respond.
Rich Men North of Richmond has been uploaded to all major streaming platforms and will show up there in a few days.— Oliver Anthony (@AintGottaDollar) August 11, 2023
Im still in a state of shock at the outpouring of love I've seen in the comments, messages and emails. I'm working to respond to everyone as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/iScaYp9AWQ
Apparently, the song is available on major platforms now. Add it to your playllist and share it with your friends.
This is the kind of country music I like https://t.co/FrjVuKYF3D— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2023
Happy to report that his other songs are great too. Raw and poetic. The man expresses the pain that many forgotten Americans live with every day.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2023
Even Matt Walsh is a fan and he doesn't heap undeserved praise. Who cares about a writer's strike in California when regular folks are writing this kind of magic.
When I offered to cover the cost for Oliver to produce a record, I had NO idea what would transpire, nor did I know just how powerful his story was or the situation that God was inserting me into.— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 11, 2023
I just wanted to help. This is how we're going to change culture. And the coutnry.
CONCLUSION: I am excited to announce, Oliver Anthony has just joined Twitter. His OFFICIAL account, which will soon be verified is @AintGotaDollar.— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 11, 2023
You're going to want to give him a follow.
He's a songwriter, a father, and a genuinely good human being. I'm blessed to know him.
Keep your eyes on this guy! He's going places as he sings the soundtrack to the American life.
