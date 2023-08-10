Singer Oliver Anthony BLOWS up after America falls in love with his ode to the working man

Sometimes X or the platform formerly knows as Twitter. can be a supremely bad place. Other times, it can change lives for the better and that seems to be the case for one particular singer, Oliver Anthony. His song 'Rich Men North of Richmond' has rocketed to a huge hit over the last few days. It tells the tale of the working man and how government is giving them the short end of the stick. Take a listen.

Oliver Anthony “Rich Men North of Richmond” pic.twitter.com/yp7MrGa2ek — Chase Steely (@Chase_Steely) August 10, 2023

Link to video https://t.co/UZKH9CmKGQ — Chase Steely (@Chase_Steely) August 10, 2023

It's a damn shame

What the worlds gotten to

For people like me, and people like you

Wish I could just wake up, and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Living in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just want to have total control

Wanna know what you think

Wanna know what you do

And they don't think you know, but I know that you do

Cause your dollar ain't shit, and it's taxed to no end

Cause the rich men north of Richmond



I wish politicians would look out for miners, and not just minors on an island somewhere

Lord, we got folks in the street, ain't nothing to eat

And the obese milking welfare

Well God if you're 5 foot 3 and you're 300 pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground

Cause all this damn country does is keep on kicking them down

Americans see themselves in his mournful missive and it is going viral.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: After offering to cover the cost to produce Oliver Anthony’s album, legendary country producer @johnrich has agreed to PRODUCE THAT RECORD!! @dbongino offers to assist with distribution. Holy s**t!!!! 🤯



Oliver Anthony, email me back!! https://t.co/mzGzwLy1n6 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 10, 2023

My company will gladly produce the music videos https://t.co/OVwDSuFw2L — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2023

Offers from major media figures rolled in offering to fund an album, produce or fund the video and much more.

This exchange is the most awesome thing I’ve seen on @X in a long time.



A random post sharing a musician led to — in one day — an offer to fund a studio album, promotions + comms, and now a world-class producer! And the guy probably doesn’t even know yet.



🤣🤣🤣



This… https://t.co/aSdhgcCZBq pic.twitter.com/uOfGEFyfAO — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) August 11, 2023

It's all so incredible. Tell the story of the forgotten man and the people will respond.

Rich Men North of Richmond has been uploaded to all major streaming platforms and will show up there in a few days.



Im still in a state of shock at the outpouring of love I've seen in the comments, messages and emails. I'm working to respond to everyone as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/iScaYp9AWQ — Oliver Anthony (@AintGottaDollar) August 11, 2023

Apparently, the song is available on major platforms now. Add it to your playllist and share it with your friends.

This is the kind of country music I like https://t.co/FrjVuKYF3D — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2023

Happy to report that his other songs are great too. Raw and poetic. The man expresses the pain that many forgotten Americans live with every day. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2023

Even Matt Walsh is a fan and he doesn't heap undeserved praise. Who cares about a writer's strike in California when regular folks are writing this kind of magic.

When I offered to cover the cost for Oliver to produce a record, I had NO idea what would transpire, nor did I know just how powerful his story was or the situation that God was inserting me into.



I just wanted to help. This is how we're going to change culture. And the coutnry. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 11, 2023

CONCLUSION: I am excited to announce, Oliver Anthony has just joined Twitter. His OFFICIAL account, which will soon be verified is @AintGotaDollar.



You're going to want to give him a follow.



He's a songwriter, a father, and a genuinely good human being. I'm blessed to know him. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 11, 2023

Keep your eyes on this guy! He's going places as he sings the soundtrack to the American life.

