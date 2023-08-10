President Biden announces $44 million to make parks resilient to climate change
Singer Oliver Anthony BLOWS up after America falls in love with his ode to the working man

justmindy  |  11:28 PM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Sometimes X or the platform formerly knows as Twitter. can be a supremely bad place. Other times, it can change lives for the better and that seems to be the case for one particular singer, Oliver Anthony. His song 'Rich Men North of Richmond' has rocketed to a huge hit over the last few days. It tells the tale of the working man and how government is giving them the short end of the stick. Take a listen.

It's a damn shame
What the worlds gotten to
For people like me, and people like you
Wish I could just wake up, and it not be true
But it is, oh, it is
Living in the new world
With an old soul
These rich men north of Richmond
Lord knows they all just want to have total control
Wanna know what you think
Wanna know what you do
And they don't think you know, but I know that you do
Cause your dollar ain't shit, and it's taxed to no end
Cause the rich men north of Richmond

I wish politicians would look out for miners, and not just minors on an island somewhere
Lord, we got folks in the street, ain't nothing to eat
And the obese milking welfare
Well God if you're 5 foot 3 and you're 300 pounds
Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds
Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground
Cause all this damn country does is keep on kicking them down

Americans see themselves in his mournful missive and it is going viral.

Offers from major media figures rolled in offering to fund an album, produce or fund the video and much more.

It's all so incredible. Tell the story of the forgotten man and the people will respond.

Apparently, the song is available on major platforms now. Add it to your playllist and share it with your friends.

Even Matt Walsh is a fan and he doesn't heap undeserved praise. Who cares about a writer's strike in California when regular folks are writing this kind of magic.

Keep your eyes on this guy! He's going places as he sings the soundtrack to the American life.

