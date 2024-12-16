'MAGA is the Republican Party': Mitt Romney Predicts JD Vance Will Be The 2028 Nominee

Utah Senator Mitt Romney's time in the Senate is ending. He declined to run for re-election and 'Retire' from the Senate. He will be replaced by Republican John Curtis.

Romney has done many things in his political career: Governor, Presidential Candidate, and Senator.

He considered himself a moderate Republican but has been labeled a war hawk, neocon, and, most commonly, a Rino.

A few of his career highlights include signing a healthcare reform bill when he was Governor of Massachusetts. 'Romneycare' would later be used as a model for 'Obamacare.'

He supported gun control legislation, marched with BLM protesters, and was the only Republican Senator to vote to convict Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial.

One thing Romney has never been is a Trump supporter.

Here's a comment from 2016.

Here's what I know. Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. (1/2) — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016

As you might imagine, Trump, who had supported Romney in 2012, did not take Romney's insults kindly.

Mitt Romney is a mixed up man who doesn't have a clue. No wonder he lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2016

There has been no love lost between the two since.

BREAKING: Mitt Romney announces he will NOT seek re-election to the Senate in 2024



President Trump released a statement in all caps celebrating👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RO6NcyKaSp — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 13, 2023

Romney appeared with Jake Tapper on his CNN show 'State of the Union.' He was asked about the future of the Republican party, and given his history with the President-Elect, his answer may surprise you.

Jake Tapper: "Do you still think there's going to be a post-Trump Republican Party or is MAGA now the Republican Party?"



Mitt Romney: "Oh, MAGA is the Republican Party and Donald Trump is the Republican Party... If you were to ask me who the nominee will be in 2028, I think it… pic.twitter.com/XsSkReOhp2 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 15, 2024

Did Mitt have an epiphany? Sure, there may be a tinge of disappointment in his voice, but the man who has proudly boasted that he had never voted for Donald Trump conceded that he and the MAGA movement were now the Republican party.

“MAGA is the Republican Party and Donald Trump is the Republican Party today,” the Utah Republican said. “And if you were to ask me who the nominee will be in 2028, it’ll be J.D. Vance.”

Romney had previously criticized JD Vance after he publicly supported Donald Trump's campaign.

Senator Mitt Romney has said “I don’t know that I can disrespect someone more than JD Vance.”



This makes me support JD even more now! pic.twitter.com/az9TpYo07V — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) November 30, 2024

He declined to elaborate on the comments when questioned by Tapper.

When Mr. Tapper asked about Mr. Romney’s previous criticisms of Mr. Vance, the Utah senator said he didn’t want to “rehash” them and that they’ve worked together in the Senate since then.

He credited the campaign for the inroads they made with working-class voters.

Mr. Romney said some credit has to go to President-elect Donald Trump for getting the Republican Party to be the party of the “working class, middle-class voter,” which used to be a demographic seen as the Democratic Party’s base.

Not everyone was buying the conciliatory tone of the interview.

Sorry Mitt. You aren’t getting a spot in the administration. — Parker (@ConleyParker) December 15, 2024

This is Romney toeing the line and looking for a job in the new administration. — Wags 🇺🇸 (@TheWagsReport) December 16, 2024

Others questioned if he had a change of heart.

Mitt sounding pretty reasonable in this interview. Has he seen the light? — Johnny Flyover 🇺🇸 (@JohnFlyover) December 15, 2024

We have our doubts.

Mitt spit more truth today than he has in over 10 years combined. — Dragon of Dolittle (@Lion_PartyUSA) December 15, 2024

Maybe Mitt has seen the light, but it's more likely he has conceded that the party that once had chosen him as their nominee has passed him by.

Mitt Romney has done many things in his career, and now he will do something that may truly help the party going forward.

Retire.