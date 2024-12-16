Monday Morning Meme Madness
Spoil Sport: Campaign Manager Blames Trump Culture for Sporting Shows Dropping Kamala
January 6 Committee Democrat Won’t Refuse Biden Pardon Despite Saying He Broke No...
Definitely Defeated: Kamala Serves Up Repetitive Word Salad at Annual DNC Holiday Dinner
Trophy Treat: Pop-Tarts Unwraps Tasty Toasty College Football Bowl Prize
Host of Cringemas Present: Celebrating Our Final Kamala-Cackling Holiday Season
State of the Chart: Chris Cillizza Blind to Fox News Post-Election Viewership Rise
Poll Position: Pollster Who Had Kamala Winning Iowa is Refuting Election Interference Clai...
Kamala Eyeing Full-Court Shot at Presidency Despite California Governorship Layup
ABC News Sends ‘Regrets’ But No Apology for Trump Rape Lies Spread by...
VIP
Seven Years Ago, Disney Enacted Order 66 on the Movie Industry (but We...
Israel Closing Embassy in Ireland, Citing 'Extreme Anti-Israel Polices' of Government
Infectious Disease Doc Gets WRECKED for Calling Lockdowns a 'Necessary Evil'
J. K. Rowling Pitches an Amazing New Action Series

'MAGA is the Republican Party': Mitt Romney Predicts JD Vance Will Be The 2028 Nominee

Eric V.  |  8:00 AM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Utah Senator Mitt Romney's time in the Senate is ending. He declined to run for re-election and 'Retire' from the Senate. He will be replaced by Republican John Curtis.

Advertisement

Romney has done many things in his political career: Governor, Presidential Candidate, and Senator.

He considered himself a moderate Republican but has been labeled a war hawk, neocon, and, most commonly, a Rino.

A few of his career highlights include signing a healthcare reform bill when he was Governor of Massachusetts. 'Romneycare' would later be used as a model for 'Obamacare.'

He supported gun control legislation, marched with BLM protesters, and was the only Republican Senator to vote to convict Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial. 

One thing Romney has never been is a Trump supporter.

Here's a comment from 2016.

As you might imagine, Trump, who had supported Romney in 2012, did not take Romney's insults kindly.

There has been no love lost between the two since. 

Romney appeared with Jake Tapper on his CNN show 'State of the Union.' He was asked about the future of the Republican party, and given his history with the President-Elect, his answer may surprise you.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Did Mitt have an epiphany? Sure, there may be a tinge of disappointment in his voice, but the man who has proudly boasted that he had never voted for Donald Trump conceded that he and the MAGA movement were now the Republican party.

“MAGA is the Republican Party and Donald Trump is the Republican Party today,” the Utah Republican said. “And if you were to ask me who the nominee will be in 2028, it’ll be J.D. Vance.”

Romney had previously criticized JD Vance after he publicly supported Donald Trump's campaign.

He declined to elaborate on the comments when questioned by Tapper.

When Mr. Tapper asked about Mr. Romney’s previous criticisms of Mr. Vance, the Utah senator said he didn’t want to “rehash” them and that they’ve worked together in the Senate since then.

He credited the campaign for the inroads they made with working-class voters.

Advertisement

Mr. Romney said some credit has to go to President-elect Donald Trump for getting the Republican Party to be the party of the “working class, middle-class voter,” which used to be a demographic seen as the Democratic Party’s base.

Not everyone was buying the conciliatory tone of the interview.

Others questioned if he had a change of heart.

We have our doubts.

Maybe Mitt has seen the light, but it's more likely he has conceded that the party that once had chosen him as their nominee has passed him by.

Mitt Romney has done many things in his career, and now he will do something that may truly help the party going forward.

Retire.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MIDDLE CLASS MITT ROMNEY NOMINEE REPUBLICAN PARTY JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Spoil Sport: Campaign Manager Blames Trump Culture for Sporting Shows Dropping Kamala
Warren Squire
January 6 Committee Democrat Won’t Refuse Biden Pardon Despite Saying He Broke No Laws
Warren Squire
Definitely Defeated: Kamala Serves Up Repetitive Word Salad at Annual DNC Holiday Dinner
Warren Squire
MAID in the Great White North: Canadian per Capita Euthanasia Deaths Now Beat U.S. Gun Deaths
Amy Curtis
Poll Position: Pollster Who Had Kamala Winning Iowa is Refuting Election Interference Claims
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement