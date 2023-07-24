National Review on Jason Aldean: We need songs about virtue, not violence

The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 24, 2023
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File

This is a tough one to write because this editor usually enjoys pieces by National Review's Kathryn Jean Lopez. But this take …

Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" is about violence; take, for example, the line about an old lady being carjacked. That's violence. Aldean's song suggests there will be consequences for that violence in small-town America. But what consequences? How are we supposed to react with virtue to a carjacker? We're sure David French could tell us and probably will in a future New York Times column, but we like the implied threat of violence in return. That's why the song's a hit.

Aldean's song is strictly in the "speak softly and carry a big stick" neighborhood rather than "turn the other cheek."


That's what we said. He's probably already submitted his column on the conservative Christian case for letting carjackers get away with it.

***

