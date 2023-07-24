National Review on Jason Aldean: We need songs about virtue, not violence

This is a tough one to write because this editor usually enjoys pieces by National Review's Kathryn Jean Lopez. But this take …
Sorry, Jason Aldean, but we need songs about virtue, not violence. | @kathrynlopez https://t.co/EKrGbZorxJ— National Review (@NRO) July 24, 2023
Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" is about violence; take, for example, the line about an old lady being carjacked. That's violence. Aldean's song suggests there will be consequences for that violence in small-town America. But what consequences? How are we supposed to react with virtue to a carjacker? We're sure David French could tell us and probably will in a future New York Times column, but we like the implied threat of violence in return. That's why the song's a hit.
Aldean's song is strictly in the "speak softly and carry a big stick" neighborhood rather than "turn the other cheek."
Let the record show, I'm one voice at @NRO. We have others. It's good to have varying views and debate. Like, healthy for society. https://t.co/Nrh6guQ878— Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) July 24, 2023
One terrible voice— Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) July 24, 2023
National Review never fails to disappoint— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 24, 2023
The flag ship of conservative surrender doesn't understand that violence and virtue are not opposites https://t.co/7hMUfsvPwF
If someone comes to destroy your home or community defending it demonstrates virtue, the other option is called cowardice— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 24, 2023
Oh shut up https://t.co/RUhr2WZaZ0— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 24, 2023
✍️uh✍️oh✍️ pic.twitter.com/kDFhX8zGOn— The List (@ListComesForAll) July 24, 2023
Self defense is virtuous— Motley (@Tmotley07) July 24, 2023
Buckley would be embarrassed by your sissiness— Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) July 24, 2023
Protecting your community is virtuous.— Pablo (@Pablo_1791) July 24, 2023
Do you dipsh*ts have to be so lily-livered about— Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 24, 2023
everything? pic.twitter.com/K2IQ6SHvcp
So National Review is for carjackings, spitting on police and robbing liquor stores?— Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 24, 2023
Sorry, Kathryn Lopez, but we need more helpful actions, not useless virtue-signaling.— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 24, 2023
Ratio’d in a small town— Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) July 24, 2023
Si vis pacem, para bellum. It's good advice for the community. When those who would do a community ill know there are consequences, they are less likely to act in a way that bring those consequences about.— Francis White (@whit1736) July 24, 2023
Violence in service of protecting that which is good is a righteous virtue. Courage and Justice are both virtues.— 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) July 24, 2023
Unfortunately for the bowtie wearing nerds at National Review, cowardice is not.
Communists are burning down homes, stores, and cities but saying your small community won’t let them is what’s dividing the country 🤡— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) July 24, 2023
Smells like French.— Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) July 24, 2023
That's what we said. He's probably already submitted his column on the conservative Christian case for letting carjackers get away with it.
***
