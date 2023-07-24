National Review on Jason Aldean: We need songs about virtue, not violence

This is a tough one to write because this editor usually enjoys pieces by National Review's Kathryn Jean Lopez. But this take …

Sorry, Jason Aldean, but we need songs about virtue, not violence. | @kathrynlopez https://t.co/EKrGbZorxJ — National Review (@NRO) July 24, 2023

Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" is about violence; take, for example, the line about an old lady being carjacked. That's violence. Aldean's song suggests there will be consequences for that violence in small-town America. But what consequences? How are we supposed to react with virtue to a carjacker? We're sure David French could tell us and probably will in a future New York Times column, but we like the implied threat of violence in return. That's why the song's a hit.

Aldean's song is strictly in the "speak softly and carry a big stick" neighborhood rather than "turn the other cheek."

Let the record show, I'm one voice at @NRO. We have others. It's good to have varying views and debate. Like, healthy for society. https://t.co/Nrh6guQ878 — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) July 24, 2023

One terrible voice — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) July 24, 2023





National Review never fails to disappoint



The flag ship of conservative surrender doesn't understand that violence and virtue are not opposites https://t.co/7hMUfsvPwF — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 24, 2023

If someone comes to destroy your home or community defending it demonstrates virtue, the other option is called cowardice — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 24, 2023

Oh shut up https://t.co/RUhr2WZaZ0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 24, 2023

Self defense is virtuous — Motley (@Tmotley07) July 24, 2023

Buckley would be embarrassed by your sissiness — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) July 24, 2023

Protecting your community is virtuous. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) July 24, 2023

Do you dipsh*ts have to be so lily-livered about

everything? pic.twitter.com/K2IQ6SHvcp — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 24, 2023

So National Review is for carjackings, spitting on police and robbing liquor stores? — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 24, 2023

Sorry, Kathryn Lopez, but we need more helpful actions, not useless virtue-signaling. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 24, 2023

Ratio’d in a small town — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) July 24, 2023

Si vis pacem, para bellum. It's good advice for the community. When those who would do a community ill know there are consequences, they are less likely to act in a way that bring those consequences about. — Francis White (@whit1736) July 24, 2023

Violence in service of protecting that which is good is a righteous virtue. Courage and Justice are both virtues.



Unfortunately for the bowtie wearing nerds at National Review, cowardice is not. — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) July 24, 2023

Communists are burning down homes, stores, and cities but saying your small community won’t let them is what’s dividing the country 🤡 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) July 24, 2023

Smells like French. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) July 24, 2023

That's what we said. He's probably already submitted his column on the conservative Christian case for letting carjackers get away with it.

***