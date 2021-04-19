The last official word we’d heard about the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, after the New York Times issued a correction to its reporting that he was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher by a rioter January 6, was nothing: FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to disclose the cause of Sicknick’s death before a Senate committee back on March 2. Soon after, two men were arrested for assaulting Sicknick, but not charged with his murder.

Now we’re hearing that Sicknick died of natural causes after the storming of the Capitol, suffering two strokes.

There had been speculation that perhaps Sicknick’s death was attributable to being hit with bear spray, but that theory doesn’t seem to have panned out. The Hill reports:

The D.C. chief medical examiner has ruled that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes the day after he took part in defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Medical examiner Francisco J. Diaz, in an interview with the Post, said that Sicknick’s autopsy did not find any evidence that the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to the chemical substance, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to seize.

Diaz also said there were no indications of internal or external injuries.

You might remember that PolitiFact, which had no clue how Sicknick died, did a post anyway on how conservative activists had “seized” upon the mystery surrounding the officer’s death.

The medical experts on Twitter seem to think the stress of the riot caused the strokes, although in text messages sent after the attack, Sicknick had said he was fine:

There’s no point trying, then, is there?

The loss of Ashli Babbitt’s life, yes; let’s not overlook her.

A good point:

Fact-check: True.

Tags: Brian SicknickCapitolJanuary 6natural causesstrokesThe Hill