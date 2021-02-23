If conservative activists have “seized” on the mystery surrounding Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s death the day following the storming of the Capitol, liberal activists have had no problem exploiting it and the established narrative — that he was struck and killed by a Trump supporter wielding a fire extinguisher. As we were looking at responses to that tweet about Sen. Josh Hawley demonstrating his “white nationalism” with a raised fist, we saw this:

Felony murder? Are you sure about that? Because PolitiFact isn’t, writing that we still don’t know what killed Officer Sicknick.

“Adding to the mystery: Early news reports that said Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher during the attack have been challenged by other reporting suggesting that wasn’t the case.” The New York Times corrected its story on Sicknick’s death, which it had attributed to blunt force trauma from a fire extinguisher. That didn’t stop the Democrats from using the fire extinguisher story in their second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, though. Sounds like Democrats pounced on the story.

We didn’t quite get a “Republicans pounce” out of PolitiFact, but we did get this: “Some conservative activists have seized on the changing and differing news accounts to accuse the media of exaggerating what happened to Sicknick.” For what it’s worth, Sicknick’s mother recently said she thinks he suffered a stroke.

That video did spur Twitter detectives to finger the wrong guy, a retired Chicago firefighter who was 600 miles away at the time of the riot, and ruin his life.

It’s really disheartening to read in the comments to Glenn Greenwald how many don’t think it’s relevant how he died because he wouldn’t have died had the Capitol not been attacked — but we don’t know that. Some of us would just prefer the truth in any case.

