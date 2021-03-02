Former FBI special agent and MSNBC contributor Clint Watts was upset Tuesday that Sen. Tom Cotton was asking questions about MS-13 instead of talking about the murder of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick by insurrectionists while guarding the Capitol on January 6.

Watts knows more than probably even Sicknick’s immediate family because even the New York Times issued a correction to its reporting that he was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher, and not even the current director of the FBI would confirm the cause of Sicknick’s death to a Senate committee Tuesday.

Trending

The Daily Caller reports:

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday refused to disclose the cause of death of police officer Brian Sicknick during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, citing an ongoing investigation.

“There is an ongoing investigation into his death. I have to be careful at this stage, because it’s ongoing, not to get out in front of it,” Wray said in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing when asked about Sicknick’s death.

Wray declined to say whether the investigation is a homicide investigation.

Wray also gave vague answers when asked if investigators have determined a cause of death for Sicknick, an Afghanistan war veteran who joined the Capitol police force in 2008.

“I didn’t say that,” Wray told Sen. Chuck Grassley when asked if the FBI had determined the cause of death. “We’re not at a point where we could disclose or confirm the cause of death.”

And yet we have former FBI agents to this day tweeting that Sicknick was murdered by the mob. If Watts knows how Sicknick was murdered, we wish he’d speak up on MSNBC — we’re very curious.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian SicknickCapitol riotCause of DeathChristopher Wraychuck grassleycongressunder investigation