Former FBI special agent and MSNBC contributor Clint Watts was upset Tuesday that Sen. Tom Cotton was asking questions about MS-13 instead of talking about the murder of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick by insurrectionists while guarding the Capitol on January 6.

A police officer was murdered by an insurrectionist mob, guarding their Capitol, protecting the Senate and Senator Cotton is asking about MS-13 — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) March 2, 2021

Watts knows more than probably even Sicknick’s immediate family because even the New York Times issued a correction to its reporting that he was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher, and not even the current director of the FBI would confirm the cause of Sicknick’s death to a Senate committee Tuesday.

FBI Director Wray refuses to disclose Brian Sicknick’s cause of death https://t.co/EME9SNReLU — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 2, 2021

FBI Director Chris Wray said today the agency is “not at a point” where it can disclose or confirm the cause of death of Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died after responding to the Jan. 6 attack.https://t.co/7Dxrz0rgYC — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) March 2, 2021

FBI’s Wray on the death of Officer Sicknick: "We’re not at a point where we could disclose or confirm the cause of death.” pic.twitter.com/MKCNonc8XS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 2, 2021

FBI Dir Wray tells Senate cmte they can't disclose cause of death for USCP Sicknick — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 2, 2021

The Daily Caller reports:

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday refused to disclose the cause of death of police officer Brian Sicknick during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, citing an ongoing investigation. “There is an ongoing investigation into his death. I have to be careful at this stage, because it’s ongoing, not to get out in front of it,” Wray said in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing when asked about Sicknick’s death. … Wray declined to say whether the investigation is a homicide investigation. Wray also gave vague answers when asked if investigators have determined a cause of death for Sicknick, an Afghanistan war veteran who joined the Capitol police force in 2008.

“I didn’t say that,” Wray told Sen. Chuck Grassley when asked if the FBI had determined the cause of death. “We’re not at a point where we could disclose or confirm the cause of death.”

. . . he said after talking for hours about ongoing criminal investigations, describing them in a presumptive manner. — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) March 2, 2021

Unsupported leftist narrative is why. — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) March 2, 2021

Because it doesn’t fit the narrative. — Okay. (@corrcomm) March 2, 2021

Translation: ‘I’ve done everything I possibly could to pin the death of the officer on the people at the Capitol on January 6th, but I just haven’t found anything yet.’ — James McGuinness (@bonvivantnola) March 2, 2021

His family said the autopsy showed no bruising so that false story about the fire extinguisher is fake…I heard stroke. — JoJo (@JoJo87334715) March 2, 2021

His family already disclosed it. He died from a stroke caused by a blood clot. — Eddie Mush (@MrEddieMush1) March 2, 2021

Easy… he had a fatal stroke and it has not been determined and never will be, whether the stress and physical energy involved in the riots contributed to his death. — KeepingUHonest (@WwoOlLOfL) March 2, 2021

Translation: The left wing media lied. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) March 2, 2021

Strange….They can't disclose who shot Ashli Babbit either. — SandraKathleen …[email protected] on Parler (@SandraKathleen4) March 2, 2021

And yet we have former FBI agents to this day tweeting that Sicknick was murdered by the mob. If Watts knows how Sicknick was murdered, we wish he’d speak up on MSNBC — we’re very curious.

