We bet a lot of people are going to read the headline that two men have been arrested in connection with the assault on Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and assume they’ve found the guys who killed him by bashing him in the head with a fire extinguisher. We still don’t have confirmation on how Sicknick died, however; when grilled by Sen. Chuck Grassley about it, FBI Director Christopher Wray would only say it was an ongoing investigation and that “we’re not at a point where we could disclose or confirm the cause of death.”

In mid-February, the New York Times issued a correction to its story on Sicknick’s death, which it attributed to being bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. ProPublica noted that Sicknick’s brother had heard from his brother after the storming of the Capitol and said he’d been pepper-sprayed a couple of times but was all right; his mother maintains he died of a stroke. The never-helpful PolitiFact chimed in to add that “conservative activists” had “seized” on the confusion surrounding Sicknick’s death.

In any case, two men have been arrested and charged with assault for allegedly spraying three officers with a toxic substance, perhaps bear spray. Could the bear spray have contributed to Sicknick’s death?

Well, he’s been cremated, so don’t count on a better autopsy.

Can prosecutors connect bear spray to a stroke with the evidence they have now?

