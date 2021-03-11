As Twitchy just reported, Newsweek has walked back its fact-check of Sen. Ted Cruz’s claim this weekend that millions of illegal aliens will receive $1,400 stimulus checks, changing its ruling from “mostly false” to “true.”

The tweet that Newsweek “fact-checked” came from one of Cruz’s threads on the crisis at the border, and on Thursday, he posted another thread proving that there is a crisis at the border and it’s of President Biden’s own making. “I’ve got the receipts,” he says. Let’s have a look:

1/x There is crisis on the southern border of Joe Biden’s creation. Throughout his campaign, Biden promised illegal aliens benefits, amnesty, and lax enforcement of immigration law. I’ve got the receipts. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

2/x In December 2019, Biden promised health care for illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/LgoMYVyil9 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

During the Democratic primaries, the candidates, including Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg, were tripping over each other to offer free health care to illegal immigrants, although PolitiFact rated it “Mostly False” when President Trump pointed it out. We’re going to add this to Cruz’s thread:

3/x In January 2020, Biden promised to end illegal alien detention across the board. pic.twitter.com/xglboeQi3k — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

4/x In February 2020, Biden said, “Nobody is going to be deported in my first 100 days.” pic.twitter.com/DhZ9N9a1Nt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

Biden might have said that nobody was going to be deported in his first 100 days, but a federal judge said otherwise, indefinitely blocking the Biden administration’s 100-day moratorium on most deportations.

5/x In March 2020, Biden was asked if illegal aliens arrested by local police be turned over to immigration officials and he said, “No.” pic.twitter.com/pdh7rrv6bm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

6/x In April 2020, Biden called for a suspension of deportations. pic.twitter.com/JmM7wE35o2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

7/x Then in August 2020, Biden said illegal aliens should have access to the same benefits “everybody else has access to.” pic.twitter.com/CSK9I9M9p6 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

8/x And in September 2020, Biden promised amnesty. We’re seeing a surge of illegal immigration (in just the past month, authorities have arrested and encountered more than 100,000 migrants) because illegal aliens know Biden will not enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/qpijRcovmK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 11, 2021

But it was just a day ago that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained that the surge in migrants can be traced to two hurricanes last fall. And today she claimed that “the vast majority of people who come to the border are being turned away” — which doesn’t jibe with the numbers coming out of the Border Patrol, and after all, how would she know the numbers if it’s “not our program.”

Free rides right through the holes in the wall and in the policy. — collegeBLITZ (@collegeBLITZing) March 11, 2021

