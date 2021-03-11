As Twitchy just reported, Newsweek has walked back its fact-check of Sen. Ted Cruz’s claim this weekend that millions of illegal aliens will receive $1,400 stimulus checks, changing its ruling from “mostly false” to “true.”

The tweet that Newsweek “fact-checked” came from one of Cruz’s threads on the crisis at the border, and on Thursday, he posted another thread proving that there is a crisis at the border and it’s of President Biden’s own making. “I’ve got the receipts,” he says. Let’s have a look:

During the Democratic primaries, the candidates, including Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg, were tripping over each other to offer free health care to illegal immigrants, although PolitiFact rated it “Mostly False” when President Trump pointed it out. We’re going to add this to Cruz’s thread:

Biden might have said that nobody was going to be deported in his first 100 days, but a federal judge said otherwise, indefinitely blocking the Biden administration’s 100-day moratorium on most deportations.

But it was just a day ago that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained that the surge in migrants can be traced to two hurricanes last fall. And today she claimed that “the vast majority of people who come to the border are being turned away” — which doesn’t jibe with the numbers coming out of the Border Patrol, and after all, how would she know the numbers if it’s “not our program.”

