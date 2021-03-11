Jen Psaki has a problem with telling the whole story.

Or at least in answering factually and truthfully. Granted, she is the acting Press Secretary for the third Obama term but c’mon, even she has to know people like Katie Pavlich can check her math and call out her BS.

Take for example how much Psaki has tried to avoid being honest about the migrant children crisis at the border.

Psaki keeps saying "the vast majority of people who come to the border are being turned away." According to CBP numbers, that just isn't true. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 11, 2021

Just isn’t true.

Freakin’ math!

Wonder if Psaki laughed again about our kids being kept out of school?

I was assured by Psacki that Psacki would tell the truth — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) March 11, 2021

Totally assured.

I thought she said that’s not her department to know. So, how would she know how many are being turned away? She claims to not know how many people are coming across, but she knows how many are being turned away? 🤔 — Brian Perras (@bperras12) March 11, 2021

Right? Didn’t she claim that’s not their program or something?

Train wreck.

@PressSec is obviously lying… By lying to Democrats who believe there should be strong borders, which according to a recent survey is about 50% of Democrats, she can keep their support …always looking ahead to the next election — Propaganda Sniper (@HindlesKitchen) March 11, 2021

It’s always about the election.

Yup.

She’s lying — Dicey631 Louis (@dicey631) March 11, 2021

Yeah, she’ll have to circle back.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

