We hear a lot about ‘The Great Reset’ and what the ‘woke Left’ has been doing for the past several years to get us to this place. And as we watch Biden sign more Executive Orders than the number of days he’s been in office it’s becoming abundantly clear …

This country is in trouble.

John Hayward wrote the perfect, merciless, and yet terrifying thread on the subject; as usual, it’s long but so worth your time and effort to read.

Take a gander.

The Great Reset model of democracy rebooted with an authoritarian core is selling itself with the exact same rhetoric the Chinese Communist Party uses. The CCP also claims its people are "free" and "safe" thanks to their strong central State. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

A strong, central, and GIANT State.

You ain’t seen nothing’ yet.

Every single argument you're hearing from woke censors right now is word-for-word identical to what the CCP says when criticized for its tyranny and human rights abuses. No difference at all. Other authoritarian states are growing more proficient with the same rhetoric. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

You still have robust freedom of speech – only a paranoid would claim otherwise! It's just that you're not allowed to say false things, as determined by the Ministry of Truth. And you can't say hateful things, as determined by the Ministry of Compassion. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

If you don’t trust us to censor your speech you’re paranoid!

Sound familiar?

Keep going.

We're banning a few books today, and we'll ban a few more tomorrow, but don't worry – there are still tons of books you're allowed to read. We're just going to silence some haters so that people who speak of love can be heard more clearly. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Only a paranoid lunatic would call us enemies of democracy. We LOVE democracy! In fact, we'll make it better by ensuring you only have high-quality candidates with correct views to vote for. Fringe radicals will no longer be allowed to weaken democracy by gobbling up votes. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Yeah … we’ll pass on Democracy 2.0. Thanks but no thanks.

We'll make democracy stronger by ensuring core functions of the State, and matters settled forever by a "consensus" of the finest "experts," are placed beyond the reach of renegade voters. We can't have a few elected representatives thwarting the sacred Will of the People! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Terrifying.

There are some things you just can't be allowed to resist or vote against, like justice, truth, or unity, as defined by the Ministries of Justice, Truth, and Unity. What kind of a monster would vote against those things? Nobody any good citizen should be listening to, that's who. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

This editor would not be a good citizen in this scenario.

There will be fewer issues you're allowed to vote on, or disagree with, but that's necessary to secure the integrity of the State, so it can bring peace, justice, and security to the people. But inside that smaller, safer playground of democracy, you'll be freer than ever! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

FREER THAN EVER!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Don't worry about transparency and accountability, because we're going to make journalism better than ever too, by ensuring only properly accredited, properly trained, ideologically sound members of the Guild of Journalists can practice it. No more disinformation! Hallelujah! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Phony "journalism" from unaccredited renegades sabotages the just and righteous State – which is, need we remind you, synonymous with truth, justice, and security. There are harmful things the people don't need to know. We must be forever on guard against the Russian Bot. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Only card-carrying members of the Journalism Guild, working closely with the friendly State, can bring you the all-important Context citizens need to understand the flood of information bombarding them. Only the guild is trained to spot and suppress Badfacts. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Badfacts are technically "true," in the sense they are things that happened and there is documentation to prove it, but they REDUCE the public's wisdom and understanding because they disrupt context and damage official narratives. They're like rocks sucked into a lawn mower. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Under Democracy 2.0, the public must be protected from Badfacts that would hurt them by damaging the authoritarian core of the State and thwarting its quest for truth, justice, equity, security, and harmony. Journalism, like democracy and speech, will be smaller but BETTER. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

The fourth branch of the government, the media.

One other thing to understand about Democracy 2.0 is that it looks FORWARD, ever forward, to progress and perfection. For that reason, it will be necessary to erase certain troublesome aspects of the past. As with Badfacts, there is Bad History the public must be protected from. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

When you're driving down the difficult road toward Utopia, the last thing you need is a bunch of crotchety backseat drivers pointing at exits receding behind you and yelling that you should have turned there. Correct history is a SIMPLE narrative that builds to the bright future. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

It would be foolish to teach a version of history that disrupted the operations of the core authoritarian State, interfered with the great quest for justice and equity, or provoked people into questioning the consensus of wise elites. Challenging settled issues is pointless. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Cue the claims the parties magically switched places.

Speaking of those settled issues, it would also be pointless and counterproductive to expect the elite to live under the rules they impose on lesser people, or live up to the standards and principles they claim to venerate. That would disrupt the quest for justice and equity. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Think about the number of governors and mayors who have been caught breaking their own COVID regulations.

The referees of a game must be able to move around the field in ways the players cannot, correct? The core operating system must follow different rules than all of the applications running on top of it. Likewise the protected authoritarian core of Democracy 2.0. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Saboteurs cannot be allowed to disrupt the Core State by wantonly charging its wise administrators with hypocrisy or insisting they live by the same rules as the masses. It simply cannot work that way. The rulers MUST be above the rules in order to enforce them. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

In order to achieve justice, some people must be treated unfairly. For speech to be MEANINGFULLY free, some must be silenced. Pure Truth can only be distilled by removing Badfacts. Democracy is only constructive when the people understand what they're allowed to vote on. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

Hooooooboy.

You can hear all of these arguments in crude, clumsy, hysterical form from the Woke Left in the West today… or you can hear them polished, refined, and taken to their logical conclusion from the Chinese Communist Party. No difference in substance, only presentation. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 11, 2021

This is damn terrifying.

And don’t forget “unity” – the excuse Biden recently used defend the genocide of the Uyghurs. Any atrocity done in the name of “unity” is justified by the greater “good” to society. Of course “unity” means blind allegiance & acceptance of whatever the party says or does. — DisplacedSuthernBelle (@DsplcdSuthrnBel) March 11, 2021

Unity.

Right.

***

