‘Oh good, Jill Filipovic wrote an entire thread basically trashing stay-at-home-moms, we can’t wait to read this’, said literally nobody ever. And truth be told, if we had just come across her lame thread and nothing more we would have just ignored it (we subject you good people to enough stupid takes as it is) BUT the reaction of other women to this thread is something else.

Great take, Jill. Ok, not really.

If you’d rather not spend a lot of time reading the thread you can skip down below to see the reaction. Basically, all you need to know is that Jill appears to have very little knowledge of or respect for SAHMs and for whatever reason blames capitalism.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write the thread.

And that’s how it works for most couples.

Maybe Jill should talk to a few of them.

Really?

You know the face you make when you’re reading something stupid because it’s your job? Yeah, just made that face.

K?

IT’S ALL CAPITALISM’S FAULT!!!

Y’all scan skip down to here if you want.

This is where it gets good.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

