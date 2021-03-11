Wait, Brooklyn Dad isn’t just a dad in Brookly who cares so much about his country that he sends thousands of horrible tweets every week? WE FEEL SHOCKED.

Ok, so we’re not shocked at all because we have been around long enough to remember Obama’s OFA (Organizing For America) and what his org did on social media. And honestly, this is what they’ve always done on the Left. They create agendas and narratives and magically find people who just fit those agendas and narratives but pretend they’re legit.

And not being paid to say the things they say.

Really American is his group and we’ve made fun of them a few times … good to see this lines up with ‘dad’:

Brooklyn dad and Really American have fought tooth and nail to help defeat Trump and then help win Georgia. We apologize for nothing. Those who are angry can stay angry. We’re not going anywhere. Deal with it. We’re proud to be democrats. And yes our staff is paid for their work. — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 10, 2021

We’re so proud to be Democrats that we are paid to talk about it.

LOL.

You put a paid puppet on Twitter and told him what to say. That's not fighting tooth and nail, that's acting. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 11, 2021

Acting.

Yup.

We'll post garbage party-line takes for the organization of your choice for 15% less than he did. — Babylon Bee PitchBot™ (@bee_pitch) March 10, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Biden-boosting influencer 'Brooklyn Dad' slammed for taking PAC money https://t.co/Qne9G4hCiO pic.twitter.com/0fz5HBAFKx — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2021

From The New York Post:

Majid Padellan, who runs the nearly 900,000-follower-strong Twitter account — and has been slammed previously for urging Bernie Sanders to drop out of the 2020 presidential race — allegedly accepted more than $57,000 from a pro-Biden PAC, Really American, last year, according to Refinery29.com, which cited tweets circulating Tuesday. In his Twitter bio, Padellan says he’s a senior adviser to the PAC — but followers slammed him for failing to admit he allegedly got paid to post pro-Biden opinions and theories, according to the outlet. “Brooklyn Dad being a paid Dem op is pretty unsurprising, it absolutely does pay to have/promote sh–ty political opinions in America,” one user tweeted.

Hard to take someone seriously when you know they’re being paid for their opinions.

So Brooklyn Dad has been getting paid $60,000 a year to tweet Democrat propaganda — I guess I’ve been doing this all wrong. To think I’ve been tweeting because I love my country and hate to see it falling apart, while left wing trolls are getting paid THOUSANDS to spread hate. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 10, 2021

Even the Left is displeased, especially Lindsey Boylan, one of Cuomo’s former aides who has accused Cuomo of sexual harassment:

We women have received tremendous hate since @mmpadellan negated our harassment claims against the governor. He called us props and tools. Our party @TheDemocrats and @TheDemCoalition and affiliates must stop paying for hatred spewed at women who come forward. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 11, 2021

What she said.

I’m tired of getting shit like this. Honestly my own party uses women as it pretends to defend us. Do better. Stop paying for jerks to hate on us. We will follow the money. And respond. pic.twitter.com/9TWgIXJXzy — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 11, 2021

But sure, they’re proud of his tweets.

They PAID him for that.

Pay attention, ladies.

***

