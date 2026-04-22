Sen. Patty Murray Hasn't Heard a Single Dem Say Defund ICE (Let's Help Jog Her Memory)

The congressional Democrat "strategy" when it comes to trying to conceal the party's insanity is simple: Pretend nobody on the Dem side ever said those nutty things that we all have clearly heard them say repeatedly.

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We have another example of that, courtesy of Dem Sen. Patty Murray's comments about Dems and ICE:

Senator Patty Murray: “I’ve not heard one Democrat say defund ICE…"



Ok Patty... https://t.co/5Mp8X2coyv pic.twitter.com/NaicVoI9ML — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 22, 2026

Perhaps Murray would try to weasel her way out of that by later saying she hasn't heard just one, but many.

We'll start here:

Senator Ed Markey calls to abolish ICE: "I don't think ICE is any longer capable of existing."



Abolishing ICE protects criminals not Americans.



Democrats don't care about your safety. pic.twitter.com/R23anXcNQz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 27, 2026

The list goes on and on...

Senator Patricia Lynn Murray Patty says: "I've not heard one Democrat say 'defund ICE.'"



Really?



Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA): “You can’t reform oppression or hatred—you have to abolish it. ICE doesn’t belong."



Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA): Stated repeatedly this year: “I will not… pic.twitter.com/WGNLOk3z6F — Media Lies (@MediasLies) April 22, 2026

Here are some Dems definitely NOT saying ICE should be defunded and abolished:

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA): “You can’t reform oppression or hatred—you have to abolish it. ICE doesn’t belong." Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA): Stated repeatedly this year: “I will not vote for another penny to go to ICE and CBP..." Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA): Has pushed to “defund and abolish ICE” during DHS funding debates. Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI): “ICE is out of control and beyond reform. We must fundamentally change the way we approach immigration: it’s time to abolish ICE.” Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar has actually introduced a bill titled: "Abolish ICE Act" (H.R. 7123).

So yeah, Murray's lying.

Here's one more just for kicks, from spokesperson for Iran's mullahs, Sen. Chris Murphy:

Would you look at that. Senator Patty said that Dems don't want to defund ICE.



Here's Chris Murphy MOMENTS AGO:



"We can't fund that kind of agency. We would be violating our oath of office, all of us, to fund an agency that just doesn't care about the law."



Democrats are… https://t.co/7V8AJrl0Kb pic.twitter.com/tZ6R8w8sWQ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 22, 2026

We're not surprised that the senator who parrots Iranian regime propaganda repeatedly has a much bigger problem with the American who enforce federal immigration laws.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

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