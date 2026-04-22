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Sen. Patty Murray Hasn't Heard a Single Dem Say Defund ICE (Let's Help Jog Her Memory)

Doug P. | 3:35 PM on April 22, 2026
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The congressional Democrat "strategy" when it comes to trying to conceal the party's insanity is simple: Pretend nobody on the Dem side ever said those nutty things that we all have clearly heard them say repeatedly.

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We have another example of that, courtesy of Dem Sen. Patty Murray's comments about Dems and ICE: 

Perhaps Murray would try to weasel her way out of that by later saying she hasn't heard just one, but many.

We'll start here: 

The list goes on and on...

Here are some Dems definitely NOT saying ICE should be defunded and abolished: 

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA): “You can’t reform oppression or hatred—you have to abolish it. ICE doesn’t belong." 

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA): Stated repeatedly this year: “I will not vote for another penny to go to ICE and CBP..." 

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA): Has pushed to “defund and abolish ICE” during DHS funding debates. 

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI): “ICE is out of control and beyond reform. We must fundamentally change the way we approach immigration: it’s time to abolish ICE.” Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar has actually introduced a bill titled: "Abolish ICE Act" (H.R. 7123).

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So yeah, Murray's lying. 

Here's one more just for kicks, from spokesperson for Iran's mullahs, Sen. Chris Murphy:

We're not surprised that the senator who parrots Iranian regime propaganda repeatedly has a much bigger problem with the American who enforce federal immigration laws. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies. 

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