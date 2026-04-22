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Big L for Newsom: 9th Circuit Halts CA's ICE Unmasking Law as Unconstitutional

justmindy
justmindy | 2:35 PM on April 22, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

The Newsom Administration just took a big 'L' and it's glorious!

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California was trying to force ICE agents to unmask. The 9th Circuit said 'no dice'. States can't tell federal officers what to do.

A well deserved victory lap.

It's time these lawless states were put in their place. 

They literally don't care.

Newsom should resign for a myriad of reasons.

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Also, the ICE agents can cover THEIR faces, you California Commies.

The Democrats are known to do supremely moronic things.

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A win for sanity in many blue states.

Oh, no. Then it's perfectly ok.

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CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM ICE ROB BONTA

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