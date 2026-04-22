Big L for Newsom: 9th Circuit Halts CA's ICE Unmasking Law as Unconstitutional

The Newsom Administration just took a big 'L' and it's glorious!

BREAKING: The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an injunction blocking enforcement of California’s new law that requires ICE agents to unmask and wear visible ID, arguing it violates the Supremacy Clause because it “attempts to directly regulate the United States in its… pic.twitter.com/jedIEO0z2N — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 22, 2026

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California was trying to force ICE agents to unmask. The 9th Circuit said 'no dice'. States can't tell federal officers what to do.

A well deserved victory lap.

Hey Washington state, you're next https://t.co/1Ai5c4p0nO — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) April 22, 2026

It's time these lawless states were put in their place.

It’s not that Democrats haven’t read the Constitution (they probably haven’t though) - it’s they don’t care about it. They are comfortable attempting to break the law trying to advance their radical agenda. https://t.co/3eE4yyw1Mb — California Republican Party (@CAGOP) April 22, 2026

They literally don't care.

Finally - a good decision for common sense and strong immigration enforcement. https://t.co/nmFK9W6O2w — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) April 22, 2026

Rob Bonta and Gavin Newsom have lost the confidence of the freaking Ninth Circuit.



They should resign in disgrace. https://t.co/CqqihSsXrT — Chris (@chriswithans) April 22, 2026

Newsom should resign for a myriad of reasons.

ATTN CA Senator Scott Wiener. https://t.co/IA3gPaA5m9 — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) April 22, 2026

This was easily predictable.



Another Democrat law passed solely to appease their lunatic base knowing it was unenforceable but now Dems can blame the courts. https://t.co/N6yUuEyZwh — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) April 22, 2026

In your FACE you California Commies!

🚨🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3tvMsKutvb — Texas Knight (@MrTexKnight) April 22, 2026

Also, the ICE agents can cover THEIR faces, you California Commies.

The Democrats have to do something supremely moronic for the Ninth Circuit to stop them https://t.co/I3GUJZoqIM — Some Guy (@jheiser41261) April 22, 2026

The Democrats are known to do supremely moronic things.

When you lose the 9th... https://t.co/FO9mpXZbRi — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) April 22, 2026

This is fantastic news for the entire country but especially Connecticut, where DoJ just filed a lawsuit over our Sanctuary State TRUST Act and "Welcoming City" laws.@CTDems just passed the same laws as California on masks & banned ICE from half the state, like the Feds care. pic.twitter.com/F3CAJSybMk — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) April 22, 2026

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A win for sanity in many blue states.

California is literally against anything that aims to prevent corruption. Such a fall from grace for a once great state. The worst thing is that it’s the true citizens that suffer — Jack Warford 🐉 🤖 (@Jack_Warford) April 22, 2026

Does California worry about

When leftist protesters

Wear masks

While doing illegal things? — GenX Questions (@GenXQuestions) April 22, 2026

Oh, no. Then it's perfectly ok.

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