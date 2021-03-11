Gosh, Tucker Carlson doesn’t seem all that concerned about the New York Times whining about him and accusing him of harassment.

Whoda thunk?

Watch.

Tucker Carlson responds to the New York Times statement accusing him of harassment for his segment criticizing Taylor Lorenz: "Journalists make their living trying to destroy your life but if you say a single word about it, you're a criminal, a moral monster." pic.twitter.com/gUWqftCUp1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2021

‘Normally, we would be deeply sympathetic to this. If a mob of screaming lunatics showed up at her house we’d condemn them immediately.’

Tucker is, of course, making a sideways dig at her because that did indeed happen TO HIM …

But she doesn’t like people disagreeing with her on Twitter and considers that harassment.

Alrighty.

Full transparency, if this editor who also happens to be a woman considered ‘disagreement’ to be harassment that is literally all this editor would experience on Twitter.

Tucker Carlson Responds To The New York Times: "They Get To Hurt You, And You're Not Allowed To Notice" https://t.co/cx8lR6tI2e — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 11, 2021

Exactly.

It’s ok for SOME members of the media to hurt others but if you call them out for it, you’re somehow the bully.

The segment was about 1 minute long. Does this Lorenz person have family ties at the NY Times or something? or is she in a relationship with someone influential there? Seems like lefty outrage overkill over this 'random' journalist who, herself, harasses people — Sandy* (@s_j67) March 11, 2021

Couldn’t tell ya’.

And of course, people are screeching at The Daily Caller claiming Tucker owns them.

About that:

Used to. He sold his interests before taking anchor spot — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 11, 2021

But you know, anything to ignore what Tucker is actually saying to continue to perpetuate the notion that he is the bad guy for calling a NYT reporter out.

Good times.

Or not.