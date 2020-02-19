In a warm-up for Wednesday night’s debate, CNN hosted town halls with the candidates and Pete Buttigieg was asked if he would compromise on his health care plan to get it through Congress if the roadblock were health care coverage for illegal immigrants.

Now we’ve already seen in earlier debates every single hand go up when asked if illegal immigrants would qualify for free health care, so this is nothing new or shocking from Buttigieg. We would like to hear the question asked again at Wednesday night’s debate just to make all those hands go up again; it’s great footage for a President Trump campaign ad.

Anyway, here’s Buttigieg explaining how health care for illegals would make the country healthier, without explaining how to pay for it.

Yeah, we’d noticed that.

Trending

Keep in mind though: He’s not necessarily going to be running against Bernie Sanders on this issue; they’ll argue over who can provide more to illegal immigrants.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNhealth careillegal immigrantsPete Buttigiegpillartown hall