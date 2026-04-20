Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday again. Yay. We can hardly contain our joy.

There is one thing we can do, however, and that's try to soothe our pain with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this week.

Advertisement

This is how Monday morning meetings feel. 😂

Probably my favourite video i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/6V7Uwmmx9s — Craig (@CS11__) April 12, 2026

We're so glad people are willing to do stupid stuff to entertain us. LOL.

The Learing never stops... pic.twitter.com/WYsoSMkmcF — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 19, 2026

The author must have been educated in the Learing Center.

'Hoptimus Prime'. Ha!

That rabbit though ... Wow!

That's a hare bigger than a lot of dogs.

This is Hank. He is incredibly invested in this plumbing project that does not require him in the slightest. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GBxBvv2GYp — Puppies 🐶 (@Puppieslover) April 19, 2026

Find you a helper like Hank. 😂

HAHA!

Bwahaha!

You can't say our President doesn't make things interesting. 😂

Nobody:



Baby birds when their mother is about to throw up some food: https://t.co/PQeH7kDA01 pic.twitter.com/m5lAHoSWyQ — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) April 19, 2026

Please make it stop.

LOLOLOL!

Exactly! 😂

HAHA!

Imagine if they worried about the same stuff in the old days that we do now …

Goodnight 😴💤



I think it went viral. 😂 pic.twitter.com/brsrUylXuI — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 15, 2026

Elizabeth Warren would be so jealous.

The older I get, the more this makes sense. pic.twitter.com/SfjAfHK2Hz — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) April 19, 2026

We laugh at this every time. 😂

Accurate.

Clarissa Explains The Benefits Of An AARP Membership https://t.co/0Wrik5PQaj — Will Rose (@Vermintyfresh) April 19, 2026

OUCH! How is this possible? 😂

Notice the orangeness of the cat.

'Dad, what was it like a livin' in the 90s?'

We don't know why we laughed so much at that one, but we did. 😂

Me in the future: Welfare check on a 91 year-old woman who ignored calls because she was playing video games in her bedroomhttps://t.co/rUZtWp9xkB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 14, 2026

She's living her best life!

HAHAHA!

We visited the Museum of Dad Jokes today pic.twitter.com/xPXYyf66H7 — Thinkwert (@Thinkwert) April 20, 2026

This is the way.

Ladies … is it true? 😂

The slow motion makes it hilarious. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7jTSZ9JTlQ — Rob (@_ROB_29) April 17, 2026

Advertisement

Cats, y'all. LOL.

LOL.

We recommend you take two and let us know how it went in the morning.

The reply: 'I buy your product and my PC still has virus'. 😂

LOLOLOL! Perfect.

What has to go wrong in your life to bring you to a place where you order chips and mushy peas?

That girl's smile...



She knew the beast that she was unleashing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IyDyjDOt1O — Fight With Memes (@FightWithMemes) April 15, 2026

This is proper dadding. 😂

Sit down, youngsters, and let us tell you a tale filled with vinyl car seats and shorts that were inexplicably short.

Worst day of his life 😂 pic.twitter.com/DCftjUDGUa — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) April 20, 2026

We don't blame him. 😂

Happy 10th anniversary to the time we convinced my sister there was a zombie apocalypse happening while she was high from wisdom teeth surgery



pic.twitter.com/E67yAhv05q — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) April 13, 2026

That is just diabolical! Hilarious, but diabolical. 😂

Seems about right.

He looks like Sean Connery should be fighting him in an elevator. https://t.co/D1vGRrK21i — RazörFist (@RazorFist) April 20, 2026

Advertisement

LOL.

The algorithm keeps giving us clips with the comedians from the Carol Burnett show, so we're just gonna give you three different options for our throwback comedy selection of the week.

The Carol Burnett show was comedy gold 😂 The skits were funny but what made it “Must watch TV” was knowing they were going to crack each other up during the skits. Who did you enjoy the most? Tim Conway is my pick pic.twitter.com/oiatMjcUIf — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) April 19, 2026

Tim Conway apparently did this tumble in real time during rehearsals, so the entire cast couldn’t contain themselves when he did this…just brilliant comedy. pic.twitter.com/bhj5HdS2Lr — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 19, 2026

How did anyone look at Tim Conway and keep a straight face? 😂

Friends: "You should take up jogging, it's good for your mental health"



Me: pic.twitter.com/lXlRJQ1vgC — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) April 18, 2026

That robot went full Biden. Whatever you do this Monday, don't go full Biden.

The inescapable cycle of Mondays will continue, and we'll be here to laugh our way through it with you.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!