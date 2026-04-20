Katie Bar the Door: AZ Gov. Hobbs Dodges Question About Ruben Gallego’s Eric...
Property Punishment: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Giddy Over Plan to Tax the Homes...
David Axelrod: 'Americans Didn't Like This War From the Start'
OOF! Hunger Strike Hero Greg Casar Tried Taking on RFK Jr., and That...
Oklahoma City Bombing Remembered 31 Years Later
IRONY! After Smearing Kash Patel, The Atlantic Announces That We Live in Nazi-Occupied...
Sen. Mike Lee Cites Poll About Voting Identification
Media Photographer's Awkward Trump Pic Kind of Makes Trump Look Awesome
OOPS: Tim Kaine ACCIDENTALLY Explains WHY Virginia Redistricting Is WRONG and Unfair While...
Bill Maher Takes Former Biden Lackey to the Cleaners in FIERY Debate About...
WHOA: TMZ Actually MOCKS Ilhan Omar's Claim That OOPSIE Her Accountant Made Her...
VIP
Kamala Harris Throws Epic Tantrum Over Trump’s Iran Stance – Trips Over HERSELF...
OJ- REALLY?! Former Obama Adviser LOCKS DOWN After Making Violently RACIST Comments About...
Since We ALREADY Know About Swalwell, NOW POLITICO Can Share Deep-Dive They Could've...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on April 20, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels)

It's Monday again. Yay. We can hardly contain our joy.

There is one thing we can do, however, and that's try to soothe our pain with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this week.

Advertisement

This is how Monday morning meetings feel. 😂

We're so glad people are willing to do stupid stuff to entertain us. LOL.

The author must have been educated in the Learing Center.

'Hoptimus Prime'. Ha!

That rabbit though ... Wow!

That's a hare bigger than a lot of dogs.

Find you a helper like Hank. 😂

HAHA!

Bwahaha!

You can't say our President doesn't make things interesting. 😂

Please make it stop.

LOLOLOL!

Exactly! 😂

Recommended

Katie Bar the Door: AZ Gov. Hobbs Dodges Question About Ruben Gallego’s Eric Swalwell Explanation
Warren Squire
Advertisement

HAHA!

Imagine if they worried about the same stuff in the old days that we do now …

Elizabeth Warren would be so jealous.

We laugh at this every time. 😂

Accurate.

OUCH! How is this possible? 😂

Notice the orangeness of the cat.

'Dad, what was it like a livin' in the 90s?'

We don't know why we laughed so much at that one, but we did. 😂

She's living her best life!

HAHAHA!

This is the way.

Ladies … is it true? 😂

Advertisement

Cats, y'all. LOL.

LOL.

We recommend you take two and let us know how it went in the morning.

The reply: 'I buy your product and my PC still has virus'. 😂

LOLOLOL! Perfect.

What has to go wrong in your life to bring you to a place where you order chips and mushy peas?

This is proper dadding. 😂

Sit down, youngsters, and let us tell you a tale filled with vinyl car seats and shorts that were inexplicably short.

We don't blame him. 😂

That is just diabolical! Hilarious, but diabolical. 😂

Seems about right.

Advertisement

LOL.

The algorithm keeps giving us clips with the comedians from the Carol Burnett show, so we're just gonna give you three different options for our throwback comedy selection of the week.

How did anyone look at Tim Conway and keep a straight face? 😂

That robot went full Biden. Whatever you do this Monday, don't go full Biden.

The inescapable cycle of Mondays will continue, and we'll be here to laugh our way through it with you.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Bar the Door: AZ Gov. Hobbs Dodges Question About Ruben Gallego’s Eric Swalwell Explanation
Warren Squire
OOF! Hunger Strike Hero Greg Casar Tried Taking on RFK Jr., and That Was a HUGE Mistake
Grateful Calvin
OJ- REALLY?! Former Obama Adviser LOCKS DOWN After Making Violently RACIST Comments About Black Community
Sam J.
Property Punishment: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Giddy Over Plan to Tax the Homes Away From Home of the Rich
Warren Squire
Media Photographer's Awkward Trump Pic Kind of Makes Trump Look Awesome
Gordon K
The Drunk Republican (and Others) Troll the UK MERCILESSLY After They Found Out How Poor They Are
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Bar the Door: AZ Gov. Hobbs Dodges Question About Ruben Gallego’s Eric Swalwell Explanation Warren Squire
Advertisement