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Venezuelan Family Who 'Followed the Rules' Leaving the US After Being Detained

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 20, 2026
Meme

Last week, we had a couple of feel-good stories of students or former students self-deporting after inhumane treatment by ICE. Now, the Texas Tribune has the story of a Venezuelan family that is leaving the U.S. after being detained for a month, even though they followed the rules to enter the United States. It seems odd that ICE would arrest and detain them if they followed the rules. Maybe there's more to the story.

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Uriel J. García reports:

In the summer of 2025, José, his wife Carolina and their teenage daughter arrived for their first scheduled hearing at an immigration court in downtown El Paso. The family believed they were going to argue their case for political asylum proceedings after fleeing Venezuela.

Just over a year earlier, the family had followed the rules the Biden administration had established to enter the U.S.: They made an appointment through the CBP One cellphone application, met with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent to request asylum, and received “parole” — permission to live and work in the country while their case was pending.

In April 2025, the Trump administration terminated the legal status of the more than 900,000 people who entered the country using the CBP One app — most had received permission to live and work in the U.S. for up to two years while their cases were pending. And it sent notifications to immigrants who had entered using the app that they needed to return to their home countries or they would be arrested.

The family said their 14-year-old daughter quickly fell into depression and was vomiting for days after being detained in Texas.

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They didn't follow federal immigration rules; they flew in on one of Joe Biden's "parole flights" after making arrangements with his bogus CBP One app. We're not making up rules now — we're enforcing immigration law.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VENEZUELA

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