MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Torches His Campaign with Attacks on Usha Vance and Her 'Brown' Kids

The horrible man running for Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, just showed his true colors once again.

🚨 LOW BLOW. DISGUSTING.🚨



Michigan Dem Senate frontrunner Abdul El-Sayed just proved how low the left will sink.



He didn’t just attack @JDVance—he went after **Usha Vance** with crude sex jokes and told her to “get out” of her marriage.



Then he turned vicious on the Vice… pic.twitter.com/ZNBBOgkJ65 — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) April 18, 2026

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What a jerk!

Of course, he's a Democrat.

They pretend to be the 'party of women', but anytime a woman doesn't fall in line, they mock her relentlessly and then say horrible things about her children.

Also, El-Sayed is mad Vance's 'Brown' children are not Muslim. That's his real issue. It's not about helping 'minorities'. He just thinks all 'brown migrants' should practice Islam.

“JD Vance has Brown kids who he thinks are less American than everyone else."



Far-left Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed facing major backlash over multiple comments he made about Vice President JD Vance and his children.



The Michigan Democrat said that the VP’s political… pic.twitter.com/CTOajffJfl — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 20, 2026

It's disgusting to think anyone in Michigan would actually vote for this idiot.

A lot of Arabs treat Indians like slaves or inferiors…looks like that’s Abdul El Sayed’s mentality about Usha Vance and her children. He thinks he has a right to talk sh** about her. 😡 https://t.co/WuwXpW8WtE — Ofra Haza Stan Account (@anaraintuitive) April 19, 2026

Clearly, El-Sayed thinks he is superior to her. He's so mistaken.

A whole entire racist pos! https://t.co/z49rGpGmJT — SchmoooToo (@schmooToo3) April 19, 2026

Islamist Extremists do not like Hindus. This is a known fact so the statement attacking Usha, while abhorrent and must be condemned, is on point. https://t.co/58acm8tDOU — Rachel (@rachelbsol18) April 18, 2026

It also seems like he doesn't have much respect for women.

representing the Hasan Piker wing of the Democratic Party https://t.co/3vAFuciwC8 — Zachary Braiterman (@ZacharyBraiterm) April 19, 2026

Michigan, don’t elect this guy. Good grief https://t.co/zLnDIQgqRa — Tammy Swoish (@TammySwoish) April 19, 2026

Look at the person they elected for Governor. It's hard to imagine they won't elect this trash.

Grotesque, this man should never be allowed in polite society. He is deeply un American. Why is he here? https://t.co/xAqXeuaoFN — Mac2Texann (@MacTexasMom) April 19, 2026

Unfortunately, he was born in Michigan. Somewhere along the way he was taught a whole bunch of noxious hate. Maybe it was a mistake to allow his parents to immigrate.

This is the left...all rolled into one POS. No limit on how low they will go. Attacking women-really ? Zero decency, morals, ethics https://t.co/mSkuimO49m — WhiskeyGirl (@JACKDGIRL) April 19, 2026

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Really disgusting and he should apologise to JD Vance and his family. https://t.co/o92yAG9wU6 — Melanie (@ukdeplorable23) April 19, 2026

He will never apologize. He feels this way to his bone.

I'm not a fan of Vance, but this is disgusting. This Abdul El-Sayed was born here in the states, was a beneficiary of everything that comes along with that, but still has to attack people - white people - with low blow, racist attacks.



It's racist. Let's be honest. This I'm… https://t.co/odquiXOuy7 — גיא דוד - Guy David (@DBCWriter) April 19, 2026

It's fine to not like a politician. It's not fine to attack his children who are young and innocent and have absolutely nothing to do with politics.

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