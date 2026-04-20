Dancing MI Senate Candidate Enters Dem Convention With Drumline and Giant Head
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: Ex-Obama US Attorney Mocks Kash Patel’s Odds...
Report: Minnesota High School Renovation Includes Prayer Rooms, Foot-Washing Stations
Leftists Cry Over Florida Ending Taxpayer-Funded Junk Food for SNAP Recipients
Ted Lieu Makes Up a Law to Accuse President Trump of Threatening War...
Tomi Lahren Gets Andy Beshear’s Panties in a Bunch by Warning He’s a...
Podcast: Retired CIA Analyst Says Trump Tried to 'Use the Nuclear Codes' on...
The Most American Idea Nobody Talks About
Gulag Dialogue: Pete Buttigieg Leans Into Fear That MAGA Will Put LGBTQ+ People...
Richard Grenell Has a Question for Brian Stelter About His Comments on The...
Tina Fey Cheers SNL’s Brett Kavanaugh Smear: 'It Helped Alleviate Frustration'
OOF: Steve Cheung Catches Dan Goldman Pushing Obviously FAKE NEWS and HOOBOY, Talk...
John Fetterman Stayed the Same ... Democrats Radicalized and Now They Want Him...
The Look on Ro Khanna's Face While Being Reminded How Obama Coddled Iran...

MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Torches His Campaign with Attacks on Usha Vance and Her 'Brown' Kids

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on April 20, 2026
Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP

The horrible man running for Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, just showed his true colors once again. 

Advertisement

What a jerk! 

Of course, he's a Democrat. 

They pretend to be the 'party of women', but anytime a woman doesn't fall in line, they mock her relentlessly and then say horrible things about her children.

Also, El-Sayed is mad Vance's 'Brown' children are not Muslim. That's his real issue. It's not about helping 'minorities'. He just thinks all 'brown migrants' should practice Islam.

It's disgusting to think anyone in Michigan would actually vote for this idiot.

Clearly, El-Sayed thinks he is superior to her. He's so mistaken.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It also seems like he doesn't have much respect for women.

Look at the person they elected for Governor. It's hard to imagine they won't elect this trash. 

Unfortunately, he was born in Michigan. Somewhere along the way he was taught a whole bunch of noxious hate. Maybe it was a mistake to allow his parents to immigrate. 

Advertisement

He will never apologize. He feels this way to his bone. 

It's fine to not like a politician. It's not fine to attack his children who are young and innocent and have absolutely nothing to do with politics.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE MICHIGAN USHA VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ted Lieu Makes Up a Law to Accuse President Trump of Threatening War Crimes
Brett T.
Leftists Cry Over Florida Ending Taxpayer-Funded Junk Food for SNAP Recipients
justmindy
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: Ex-Obama US Attorney Mocks Kash Patel’s Odds in 'Biased' D.C. Court
justmindy
Report: Minnesota High School Renovation Includes Prayer Rooms, Foot-Washing Stations
Brett T.
OOF: Steve Cheung Catches Dan Goldman Pushing Obviously FAKE NEWS and HOOBOY, Talk About a WHOOPIN'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement