At the Democrat debate tonight, the candidates were asked whose health care plans would cover people in the country illegally. Just guess how many raised their hands:

Is this real life? NBC just got Joe Biden and every single other Democrat on the stage to say they want to give taxpayer-funded free health care to illegal immigrants. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 28, 2019

Yep, so that happened:

Raise your hand if you’re ready to hand President @realDonaldTrump victory in 2020 by putting illegal immigrants before American citizens. That’s everyone, right?#DemDebate2 #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/AtKZ7rKbov — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) June 28, 2019

"Raise your hand if your health care plan would cover undocumented immigrants." All candidates raise their hands. #YES!! Thank you, @DNC candidates! #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/ju9YNWZOCg — Rock The Vote AF (@RockTheVoteAF) June 28, 2019

Yet another in-kind donation to the Trump re-election campaign? Amazing:

Dear world: come right across our open borders for unlimited free health care any time. Love, the Democrats — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 28, 2019

Every democratic candidate just sunk their campaign. Every single one of them raised their hands in favor of covering healthcare for illegal immigrants…. pic.twitter.com/W2mZm36j24 — Hunter §pear™ (@hdspear) June 28, 2019

Your big winner of tonight's debate? Donald Trump. This is going to be a TV ad in the Midwest over and over again next Fall. https://t.co/quef63sXqj — Jordan Gehrke (@Gehrke) June 28, 2019

Decriminalize border crossing, no deportations, free health care for illegal immigrants … Trump is going to have a field day. And deservedly so. — Matthew Continetti (@continetti) June 28, 2019

This will be in ads. https://t.co/vQ7LegjrOC — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 28, 2019

We hope so.