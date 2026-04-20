Veterans Occupy US Capitol to Protest War in Iran, Genocide in Gaza

This looks pretty insurrectiony. Over a hundred U.S. military veterans occupied the Capitol Building on Monday to protest not just the war in Iran, but the "genocide" in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing in Lebanon, and the possible land invasion of Cuba. According to participant Greg Stoker, who is running for Congress in Texas, the protest was put together by the groups About Face, Veterans for Peace, Common Defense, 5051 Vets Vontingent, Military Families Speak Out, and the Center on Conscience and War. Sounds like a bunch of communist gobbledygook, as the late Norm Macdonald said. Speaking of communists, @ProudSocialist, who uses Karl Marx as his avatar, was pretty impressed.

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BREAKING: U.S. Military veterans are occupying the Cannon building in the nation’s Capitol to protest the US’s war on Iran and Israel’s genocide on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/crKPSd7yu3 — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) April 20, 2026

The Capitol Police are arresting US military veterans for protesting war and genocide. That’s how sick our society is. Protesting war and genocide lands you in jail while supporting war and funding genocide gets you a job in Congress and the White House. pic.twitter.com/ZQusl8K8xg — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) April 20, 2026

Here's Stoker explaining the reason for occupying the Capitol:

👀🤬Texas Beware🤬👀



This is Greg J Stoker and he’s running for Tx Congress District 31.



He stands with the leftist Veterans protesting the supposed “forever war” with Iran. pic.twitter.com/ydqtZmFQt5 — 🇺🇸 𝓐𝓟𝓡𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓟𝓐𝓡𝓚𝓢 🇺🇸 (@AprilSpark1890) April 20, 2026

Oh, no! A useful idiot socialist Jew-hating veteran is arrested. The Capitol Police arrested many more Trump-supporting veterans. Didn't see you whining then. — Allie and Naomi (@ChasingNaomi) April 20, 2026

I'd need to see DD214's. I call BS they're all veterans. — 👮‍♂️The Badged Patriot👮‍♂️ (@BadgedPatriot) April 20, 2026

That sure is a small crowd, but I doubt that all of them are actually veterans. — Dee Glass (@Earthling50bn) April 20, 2026

Looks like a bunch of homeless addicts were given uniform blouses to wear, poorly. — Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) April 20, 2026

Is this all the woke left retarded veterans we have in this country?



Thanks for the head up. — PeachesinPA (@peachesinPA) April 20, 2026

Willing to bet 80% of them "served" in the National Guard for as little time as possible (if they served at all). — DystopianObserver (@DystopianObserv) April 20, 2026

Some may be veterans but all are paid, liberal, professional protesters. Are you gullible or just really stupid? — Mark (@RealMarkMonte) April 20, 2026

Staged protest with Congressional insider help. Everyone knows you have to get in line in the Capitol visitor's center to enter the Capitol building. Once through security, everyone is put into a tour group and led around by a congressional guide. — Robert Fox Jr. (@RobertFoxJr1) April 20, 2026

Nothing worse than a woke veteran. 🙄 — Rachel 🇺🇸 (@JustMeRachel_) April 20, 2026

This is a fake Marxist operation. — Dan Lawrence (@coramdeoDan) April 20, 2026

Looks like an insurrection — machinist937 (@machinist937) April 20, 2026

Gay and fake though — Ulysses Walker (@PrimeBeef45) April 20, 2026

Bet you could find more vets that would happily remove them — Atlas Needs to Shrug Press Office🇺🇸🇵🇱🇮🇱 (@DIPGparent) April 20, 2026

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Definitely not funded and planned — Jason (@SquidwardsRage) April 20, 2026

How do you know this is a leftist loser jamboree?



No US troops are in Gaza or Lebanon. Nor are any operating in Cuban territory. These are just places the Left chooses because they hate America and Jews and capitalism, not because they give a shit about soldiers’ lives. — James Champagne (@JamesCh89793620) April 20, 2026

We like the chick wearing the keffiyeh over her camo top.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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