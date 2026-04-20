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The Most American Idea Nobody Talks About

Veterans Occupy US Capitol to Protest War in Iran, Genocide in Gaza

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 20, 2026
Twitter

This looks pretty insurrectiony. Over a hundred U.S. military veterans occupied the Capitol Building on Monday to protest not just the war in Iran, but the "genocide" in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing in Lebanon, and the possible land invasion of Cuba. According to participant Greg Stoker, who is running for Congress in Texas, the protest was put together by the groups About Face, Veterans for Peace, Common Defense, 5051 Vets Vontingent, Military Families Speak Out, and the Center on Conscience and War. Sounds like a bunch of communist gobbledygook, as the late Norm Macdonald said. Speaking of communists, @ProudSocialist, who uses Karl Marx as his avatar, was pretty impressed.

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Here's Stoker explaining the reason for occupying the Capitol:

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We like the chick wearing the keffiyeh over her camo top.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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CONGRESS GAZA IRAN VETERANS

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