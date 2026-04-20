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Ted Lieu Makes Up a Law to Accuse President Trump of Threatening War Crimes

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 20, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Elise Stefanik turned CNN's Jake Tapper into a simpering mess on his own show on Sunday, as Tapper "agreed to disagree" with Stefanik that President Donald Trump had threatened the genocide of Iran. Tapper's panties were also in a bunch over a Truth Social post in which Trump said that if Iran didn't agree to the United States' "very fair and reasonable deal," he would "knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran." Trump's not going to do that — it's called negotiating from a position of peace through strength. The last time Trump threatened to take out Iran's power plants and bridges, Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Tapper still cried that it would be a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

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On ABC News' This Week on Sunday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz defended Trump's post.

"The Iranian regime in particular, and its terrorist proxies have a long history of actually deliberately hiding military infrastructure in hospitals, schools, neighborhoods and other, and other civilian assets," Waltz told ABC News' Jonathan Karl. "They have no ground to stand on."

Rep. Ted Lieu agrees with Tapper that bombing Iran's infrastructure would constitute a war crime.

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Once again, Trump has pulled off making Democrats defend the Islamic Republic of Iran against the United States.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN JAKE TAPPER TRUTH SOCIAL

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