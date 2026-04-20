Ted Lieu Makes Up a Law to Accuse President Trump of Threatening War Crimes

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Elise Stefanik turned CNN's Jake Tapper into a simpering mess on his own show on Sunday, as Tapper "agreed to disagree" with Stefanik that President Donald Trump had threatened the genocide of Iran. Tapper's panties were also in a bunch over a Truth Social post in which Trump said that if Iran didn't agree to the United States' "very fair and reasonable deal," he would "knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran." Trump's not going to do that — it's called negotiating from a position of peace through strength. The last time Trump threatened to take out Iran's power plants and bridges, Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Tapper still cried that it would be a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

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Trump tells Iran that if they don’t agree to his “very fair and reasonable DEAL” the US will “knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran.“



Targeting civilian infrastructure is widely considered a war crime under the Geneva conventions. pic.twitter.com/h7m7tGDR6c — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) April 19, 2026

On ABC News' This Week on Sunday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz defended Trump's post.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz defended President Trump's renewed threat to decimate Iran's power infrastructure and bridges amid his push to try to strike a deal with the country ahead of another round of in-person talks in Pakistan on Monday. https://t.co/RpsxoUHcE8 — ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2026

"The Iranian regime in particular, and its terrorist proxies have a long history of actually deliberately hiding military infrastructure in hospitals, schools, neighborhoods and other, and other civilian assets," Waltz told ABC News' Jonathan Karl. "They have no ground to stand on."

Rep. Ted Lieu agrees with Tapper that bombing Iran's infrastructure would constitute a war crime.

Dear @USAmbUN: You are wrong. Federal law requires our military to follow the principle of proportionality. Bombing “every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge” causes excessive civilian harm, which are war crimes.



And there is no statute of limitations for war crimes. https://t.co/G9iDXXfo0t — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 19, 2026

Now you’re in the “making shit up” zone, Teddy. — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 19, 2026

There is absolutely NO law requiring our military to do any such thing. Apparently, Ted didn’t study law in law school. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 19, 2026

Ted Lieu is a fucking imbecile. Now he's making up fake laws that don't exist. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) April 20, 2026

110% false, you disingenuous POS. War Crimes Act (18 U.S.C. § 2441) covers all such matters. There is no federal law at all for "principle of proportionality". It doesn't exist. You are a liar, a hack, and a communist. You should be denaturalized and deported, forthwith. — Battle Dwarf (@AngryBDG) April 19, 2026

Ted here imagining laws that he wishes existed — 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) April 20, 2026

"Federal law requires our military to follow the principle of proportionality."



Name it. Name the statute. — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) April 20, 2026

Are you suggesting that after the sufficient number of bridges and power plants decommissioned to secure victory, that he would keep bombing?



Have we ever done that? No. We won't this time either. Ask @grok how many we bombed in WWII. It's in the thousands. No war crimes. Moron. — PatriotWatchdog (@PatriotWatchdog) April 20, 2026

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Bro is literally making up laws out of the clear blue sky and threatening service members if they dont follow his fake law. — Military Analysis, Strategy & GeoPolictics (@CostaLefty65147) April 20, 2026

Go ahead and put the Iranian flag in your bio. You know you want to! — NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) April 20, 2026

Once again, Trump has pulled off making Democrats defend the Islamic Republic of Iran against the United States.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.