A couple of days before Joe Biden took office in January, a migrant CNN interviewed in a northbound caravan told the reporter that the soon-to-be president had given them 100 days to get to the U.S. It’s clear that Biden and the Democrats’ rhetoric about granting legal status to anybody who can enter the country during this administration has caused the massive increase in those seeking entry at the southern border:

NEW: DHS secretary Mayorkas has requested volunteers to help at the southern border amid an "overwhelming" migrant surge — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 10, 2021

But that hasn’t stopped White House press secretary Jen Psaki from claiming that the massive increase in the number of people headed to the U.S. border is because of people fleeing prosecution, but also hurricanes last fall:

White House’s @PressSec: Immigrants are flooding the border in part to escape “two hurricanes” last Fall pic.twitter.com/5aVBPrI0vV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 9, 2021

Hurricanes are part of the reason for the huge increase in numbers?

What pathetic spin. All these things were true prior to Biden’s inauguration yet there was no overwhelming border surge then https://t.co/7T03zQCblF — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 10, 2021

Psaki certainly isn’t about to admit that Biden’s rhetoric before the election had anything to do with it.

blame climate change! what a brilliant tactic! — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) March 9, 2021

They have hurricanes every year — janlewisgallery (@janlewisgallery) March 10, 2021

The press secretary for the president of the United States is using bad weather as an excuse for illegal immigration. This administration is putting illegal immigrants over American citizens. https://t.co/x1ZT8BSb4S — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 10, 2021

It’s almost like they know it’s not true but say it anyway. So weird. — Matt Dean (@repmattdean) March 10, 2021