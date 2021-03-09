It was last week that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that there wasn’t a crisis at the southern border, and as Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday when asked if there’s a crisis at the border, “I don’t think we have to sit here and put new labels” — even though we’ve heard that the Biden administration is rebranding migrant detention facilities as “reception centers” from “cages” and “concentration camps” filled to 100 percent capacity despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reason reporters were asking is that CNN and the New York Times both reported Monday night that the number of unaccompanied minors detained by the Border Patrol had tripled in the previous two weeks, to a total of 3,250, “filling facilities akin to jails.”

Psaki wouldn’t confirm that number — “It’s not our program,” she explained — and directed reporters to ask DHS. As you can see in the clip, Psaki had plenty of reasons why there might be a surge at the border, though we’re still not sure who arranged for the photo op with all the migrants wearing “Biden, please let us in” T-shirts.

REPORTER: "The number of migrants detained has tripled… Is that accurate?" PSAKI: "Those numbers are tracked by DHS. I'm just suggesting that you talk to them…" REPORTER: "We talked to them… They won't confirm the numbers." PSAKI: "Ask them again… It's not our program" pic.twitter.com/4MQy2X9RgX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2021

Transparency is back, baby! — Jim Rhys (Legalize Murder) (@JimRhysToday) March 9, 2021

It is HER job to be able to have the answers.

Maybe someone from HuffPo can handle the job better — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) March 9, 2021

She knows. Liar. — jmdgn (@jdmdgn) March 9, 2021

If CNN and the New York Times both know, she knows.

they're all your program — TeriyakiBoi (@floodtj) March 9, 2021

I thought DHS was under the Executive Branch. So it actually IS the White House's program. — Chris Rice – Ruler of the Universe (@RulerOfTheVerse) March 9, 2021

Since when is DHS not under the direction of the Executive Branch, i.e. the White House? — Troncelliti Law (@TroncellitiLaw) March 9, 2021

If it not “their program”, then who in the hell does DHS work for?🤦🏼‍♂️ FFS. — Social Rekage (@SocialRekage) March 9, 2021

It’s not our program?! Whaaat? Biden literally signed the executive order that paved the way for people running to the border! — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) March 9, 2021

Maybe she should "circle back" and figure out what agencies the Executive Branch is in charge of. I think she'd be surprised. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) March 9, 2021

Why does she keep saying prosecution? A couple of times and it’s just a slip of the tongue. Now that’s what she says every time. — Guy Named Len (@theChapLen) March 9, 2021

Did she mean to say fleeing *persecution* or did she mean “prosecution,” implying immigrants are criminals fleeing the justice system of their native countries..? — Jacob Zwelling (@NeoLitvish) March 9, 2021

That answer is ridiculous. Everything she said we are facing. Hurricanes, natural weather disasters, Texas. We are in the global pandemic, we have 10s of millions of Americans out of work. Who are taking them in? Does anybody else see how messed up this is or nah? — Just Some Guy (@JohnyTwoTimes13) March 9, 2021

So "bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room" was bullshit? @POTUS — Jerrad – Beep/bop/boop – (@JerradMcD) March 9, 2021

As we’ve mentioned before, President Biden and company sure complained a lot about not getting the needed assistance with the transition, but they sure act like he’s still president-elect and not actually in charge yet.

