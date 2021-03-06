Earlier this week you probably saw lefties melt down when the governors of Texas and Mississippi (and Democrat-controlled Connecticut) announced that they were allowing businesses to reopen at 100 percent capacity. You probably also saw that President Biden’s “migrant overflow facilities” are doing big business. CNN had reported that the Biden administration had sent a memo notifying these facilities that they could temporarily open back up to pre-COVID-19 levels, acknowledging “extraordinary circumstances.”

Axios is reporting that the CDC is OK with Biden filling his cages to 100 percent capacity, even though at the start of the pandemic cities (and ICE) were letting inmates walk for fear of the coronavirus spreading in prisons.

Like the prisoners we mentioned above?

From what we heard, the Biden administration is going to start calling them “reception centers.”

There’s no crisis at the border, though.

