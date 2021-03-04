After the governors of Texas and Mississippi announced they were lifting shutdown restrictions in their states, President Biden said they were engaging in the mindset of Neanderthals:

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake" and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

Time will tell what the Biden White House’s reaction will be to this announcement out of the blue state of Connecticut:

BREAKING: Effective March 19 … Connecticut is lifting ALL capacity limits on restaurants, retail, libraries, personal services, indoor recreation, gyms, museums, offices & houses of worship #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/kV1qylyvjI — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) March 4, 2021

death awaits for the deep red state of *checks notes* Connecticut https://t.co/zmILDY8VtS — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) March 4, 2021

If this particular governor were a Republican, the script would already be written:

OMG it's like Connecticut's Democratic governor Ned Lamont WANTS people to die. https://t.co/RdvaEpPt0X — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 4, 2021

But since the CT governor is a Democrat, we can only wait for Biden to issue the insult he delivered about Republicans:

I had no idea there were neanderthals in Connecticut https://t.co/Mg3iURMy1l — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 4, 2021

Maybe Biden will wait for a lifting of the mask mandate before granting Governor Lamont full “Neanderthal” status:

Those Neanderthals. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) March 4, 2021

Damn DeSantis lol — Steven (@brother_steve) March 4, 2021

Someone knows he’s up for re-election soon: https://t.co/LDTgggO5Vc — Chris Wilson (@WilsonWPA) March 4, 2021

How could Ron DeathSantis do this?! https://t.co/GiGlu0Oa52 — Too obsessed with politics (@owptcs) March 4, 2021