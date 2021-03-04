After the governors of Texas and Mississippi announced they were lifting shutdown restrictions in their states, President Biden said they were engaging in the mindset of Neanderthals:

Time will tell what the Biden White House’s reaction will be to this announcement out of the blue state of Connecticut:

If this particular governor were a Republican, the script would already be written:

But since the CT governor is a Democrat, we can only wait for Biden to issue the insult he delivered about Republicans:

Maybe Biden will wait for a lifting of the mask mandate before granting Governor Lamont full “Neanderthal” status:

