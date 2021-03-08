As Twitchy reported this weekend, the CDC has given the Biden administration the OK to pack “reception centers” for unaccompanied minors apprehended at the border to 100 percent capacity, despite concerns over the coronavirus spreading. We’re not certain if these are the same migrant overflow facilities that President Biden has already reopened in Texas and Florida, but CNN’s Phil Mattingly says that the number of unaccompanied minors in Border Patrol facilities “has reached dramatic highs.”

Why do celebrities always say they’re moving to Canada or France and not Mexico if their candidate doesn’t win?

Trending

Ben Shapiro caught this bit about the Border Patrol “filling facilities akin to jails” with minors, whose numbers have tripled in the past two weeks.

According to the Washington Post, the government’s plan is to use hotels in McAllen, El Paso, and Phoenix if it runs out of space for families at ICE “rapid-processing hubs.”

By the way, it’s amazing how many liberals allegedly follow Shapiro on Twitter and still believe he was a huge Trump supporter.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapirojailsJoe Bidenmigrantsunaccompanied minors