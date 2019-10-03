It’s no shock to hear that Kamala Harris is on the campaign trail promoting Medicare for All, nor that she’s promising it will cover illegal immigrants as well as American citizens: at the second CNN debate, every candidate on stage raised their hand when asked if their health plan would cover illegals.

That said, it’s still a bit of a shock to hear it said over and over. Wouldn’t free health care just encourage more migrants to jump the border?

NowThis News has the video:

The Democrats have really outdone themselves with their 2020 platform.

