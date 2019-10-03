It’s no shock to hear that Kamala Harris is on the campaign trail promoting Medicare for All, nor that she’s promising it will cover illegal immigrants as well as American citizens: at the second CNN debate, every candidate on stage raised their hand when asked if their health plan would cover illegals.

That said, it’s still a bit of a shock to hear it said over and over. Wouldn’t free health care just encourage more migrants to jump the border?

NowThis News has the video:

.@KamalaHarris on whether her Medicare-for-All plan will cover illegal immigrants: “Yes … I‘m never going to be in favor of a policy that denies people access to public health, public safety, or public education based on their immigrant status." pic.twitter.com/JCNrk03vOX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 2, 2019

“Public everything for everyone!”=on the backs of American taxpayers. — Kat (@KatGoesIndie) October 3, 2019

public = taxpayer funded — Adam Tinsley (@AdamTinsley) October 3, 2019

I am not happy about this. — Rock Lizard (@theRockLizard) October 3, 2019

Over/under on walking this back: 3.5 days. — Mort. (@The_MortJ) October 3, 2019

Over. I think this is popular with her base. — Rock Lizard (@theRockLizard) October 3, 2019

"received a lot of criticism for it." Literally, every candidate raised their hand. lol. So brave. — Star-Lord ⚡️ (@StarLord_earth) October 3, 2019

At this point Harris and Beto both know they’re going to lose so they’re competing for the most stupid policy proposals possible. Beto is in the lead, but Harris is catching up quick. — Wes (@wesman0615) October 3, 2019

Ok then NEXT, bye bye, no way, you crazy ass *^%#+. Do you want to hurt ALL citizens, let’s work on insurance for us first huh!! — Courtney Downs (@Court9905) October 3, 2019

Yeah. Who cares about Americans. Honestly she isn’t winning anything so she says anything to get attention. — CopernicuslovesMAGA (@CopernicusMAGA) October 3, 2019

How about using that money for our elderly and veterans instead. — Greg Fairchild (@FairchildGreg) October 3, 2019

Yeah. And with tent cities down our streets with the threat of bubonic plague and massive rat infestation. To them, it's just business as usual. Effing disgusting. — Dawn Giordano-Arrington (@adpizazzz) October 3, 2019

I swear, these candidates want Trump to win. — Bookem (@Bookem27835446) October 3, 2019

It's blind rage. They need antipsychotic meds… — Dawn Giordano-Arrington (@adpizazzz) October 3, 2019

The Democrats have really outdone themselves with their 2020 platform.

