If the Joe Biden campaign and the Democrats are so certain he’s going to win in a landslide, why do they keep running pieces on what happens if President Trump refuses to concede? We’ve already been warned by a Democratic data firm that it might look like Donald Trump is the clear winner on election night, but it could be days or even weeks until mail-in ballots and such are counted and Biden emerges victorious. And we’ve already heard that the Biden camp is already lawyering up in anticipation.

Biden was speaking at a fundraiser Thursday and reportedly told attendees who asked about Trump undermining the election that he’s been getting classified briefings about it.

Trump is the one laying the seeds that the election is not legitimate? We’ve got Democrats like Jamie Lee Curtis accusing guys in MAGA hats of literally stealing mail trucks to suppress the vote. And as you probably know, sore loser Hillary Clinton said on a podcast that Biden should not concede under any circumstances.

So who is giving Biden these “classified briefings” about Trump undermining the election? U.S. intelligence? Jill?

Looks like Biden trying to squeeze some extra money out of donors with more Democratic fan-fiction about Trump having to be removed from the Oval Office by the military.

