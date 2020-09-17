If the Joe Biden campaign and the Democrats are so certain he’s going to win in a landslide, why do they keep running pieces on what happens if President Trump refuses to concede? We’ve already been warned by a Democratic data firm that it might look like Donald Trump is the clear winner on election night, but it could be days or even weeks until mail-in ballots and such are counted and Biden emerges victorious. And we’ve already heard that the Biden camp is already lawyering up in anticipation.

Biden was speaking at a fundraiser Thursday and reportedly told attendees who asked about Trump undermining the election that he’s been getting classified briefings about it.

asked at a fundraiser today abt fears Trump will undermine election, Biden referenced classified briefings he is now receiving: “it goes beyond what he’s saying. It goes to what he’s encouraging.” “I’m hopeful, but I am concerned," he said. And it won’t be over until it’s over" — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 17, 2020

Biden referenced "that fella Captuo that they just fired from HHS,” adding, “What’s he doing? He’s talking about potential uprisings, physical force, they’re going to have armies? No president has ever done anything like this.” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 17, 2020

"It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that he’s trying to lay the seeds that the election is not legitimate,” Biden said of Trump — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 17, 2020

Trump is the one laying the seeds that the election is not legitimate? We’ve got Democrats like Jamie Lee Curtis accusing guys in MAGA hats of literally stealing mail trucks to suppress the vote. And as you probably know, sore loser Hillary Clinton said on a podcast that Biden should not concede under any circumstances.

So who is giving Biden these “classified briefings” about Trump undermining the election? U.S. intelligence? Jill?

Joe Biden is openly claiming he's receiving official briefings from the intelligence community claiming the President of the United States is rigging the election? This is the official position of U.S. intelligence officials?! Someone better get Biden on the record about this. — Sean Harshey 🇺🇸 (@seanharsheyoff1) September 17, 2020

Is @JoeBiden claiming that he's receiving classified briefings from intelligence officials who are accusing Trump of undermining the election? That's a hell of an accusation. He should tell the public directly what he told his donors. https://t.co/KFWvZV7574 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 17, 2020

If Biden is getting classified briefings from our intelligence community that President Trump is trying to undermine the election maybe even with the help of Putin, that would be completely in line with what I think of our IC. Traitors every single one. — Alben Oldacre (@AlbenOldacre) September 17, 2020

Didn't we do this already? And it was bullshit? Hopefully, when Republicans take the House back, we can pass some laws about slander during political campaigns. This has got to stop. — Roger 🇺🇲 (@Abnsojer1970) September 17, 2020

Why is he still receiving classified briefings from intelligence officials….he is FORMER VP? Someone needs to look into whether all security clearances expire the day they leave office and why they don't. — idgy (@idgy10) September 17, 2020

So the intelligence community is still spying on Trump. — johnono63 (@johnono63) September 17, 2020

Mmmm doubt he's been told anything detrimental on Trump. Looks like another Dem diversion tactic. — Summer Skies❌❌❌❌❌❌ (@Summerskies12) September 17, 2020

Looks like Biden trying to squeeze some extra money out of donors with more Democratic fan-fiction about Trump having to be removed from the Oval Office by the military.

* * *

Update:

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak isn’t letting this slide:

You still haven’t answered whether Biden is receiving briefings that specifically accuse the POTUS of undermining the election. That’s what Biden implied, via your reporting—and it’s a very serious accusation, or Biden is lying. You’re more concerned about Trump’s soul; we know. https://t.co/5zRPqePrm8 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 17, 2020

Related: