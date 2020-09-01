Could the Democrats be any more obvious? You’d think the polls (at least those taken before the two weeks of conventions) would have Democrats bragging about how Joe Biden is a lock — and yet they keep floating excuses as to how President Trump will steal the election, and we’ve read several pieces in the mainstream media about what might happen if Trump lost the election but refused to leave the Oval Office.

With Russian interference always on the back burner, the latest conspiracy theory, according to great minds like Jamie Lee Curtis, is that Trump supporters in MAGA hats are going to steal mail trucks off the street one at a time so all those mail-in ballots for Biden don’t count.

So doesn’t it seem odd that a Democratic data firm would make public its scenario that Trump could appear to win big on election night, but it might be days or even weeks until all the votes are tallied and Biden prevails? We’ve already heard warnings that this could be an election night unlike any other, and the final results could take weeks — or it could be a blowout and Trump easily wins the Electoral College.

NEW: A top Democratic data firm Hawkfish warns that it's highly likely that Trump will appear to be way ahead on election night, but could ultimately lose when all the votes are counted in the ensuing days and weeks. https://t.co/YVfhOycHNf — Axios (@axios) September 1, 2020

Here's the pre-warning that Democrats plan on stealing the election through ballot harvesting. https://t.co/1Hi044ivV2 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) September 1, 2020

Yup. Count until they win. — I know nothing (@Hayconnateoliv1) September 1, 2020

Listen up GOP! Be ready! — Dick Theobald (@DickTheobald) September 1, 2020

What do we know about who funds & operates Hawkfish? Founded by Michael Bloomberg, apparently… https://t.co/JumRCSnJ0v — dbnicholls ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@dbnicholls1) September 1, 2020

Too bad Hawkfish didn’t talk him out of blowing half-a-billion dollars to win 59 delegates.

Past is prologue. — J. Frank 🎸🍁 (@JFrankMusic) September 1, 2020

This is exactly what happened in CA. Many of the conservatives winning on election night lost in ensuing weeks as they counted the fraudulent ballots. Banana republic shit right here. They are hoping to take it nationally. — Chris 🌟🌟🌟 (@HeliJoc) September 1, 2020

They can plan, but cannot execute. 1. National Elections are too big, wide and deep. It's impossible to know which state to steal. 2. The stealing works in local races and house races because the margins are small. President Trump's re-election will NOT be close. — C’mon Man !!! (@nilabjaguha) September 1, 2020

Desperate losers — Alyssa Jo♡ (@AlyssaMary03) September 1, 2020

Bingo – they have already given it a name: “Red Mirage”.

The Dems should beware unintended consequences. — John McGrath Proud Cussing Christian 🙏👊🦅🇺🇸 (@jfmcg21) September 1, 2020

Yup, they're setting up the coup-2 narrative. — Courageous Men Stand (@CCPNBC) September 1, 2020

They're going to get caught. Won't be able to fake enough ballots to cover red turnout. — MB_MoonPearl (@MyPen_3Stacks) September 1, 2020

They should run actual counted votes as a percentage of total possible votes so we know when Biden’s Waterloo has arrived. Conceding at point of Waterloo saves valuable tax dollars spent unnecessarily continuing the vote count. Biden won’t care. He won’t concede. — White Owl (@NVBigHorn) September 1, 2020

This is why Hillary pounded on the table the other day telling Biden to never concede the election. Gotta keep it going until they “find” him enough votes. — RustyOldDawg (@hilmandolar) September 1, 2020

Yes, Hillary herself urged Biden not to respect the results of the election.

Gotta wait until after election day to see how many extra votes they need — hydroxychloroKANG (@landoIol) September 1, 2020

Okay so we're supposed to buy into this fake news opinion now? pic.twitter.com/kYpz8ry2ZT — RickMartinez 🇺🇸 (@RickOnTheRlGHT) September 1, 2020

Wouldn’t you think a top Democratic data firm would be predicting a Biden blowout on election night? Funny how they keep floating all these scenarios where it only appears that Trump wins.

