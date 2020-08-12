Actress Jamie Lee Curtis questioned on Tuesday if this is a photo of a Trump supporter (“driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters”) engaged in an “outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS”:

I swear, in broad daylight, the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters. Conspiracy? Outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS ? Let’s not let it happen! @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/gG765Caldm — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 11, 2020

“This tweet is amazing”:

This tweet is amazing https://t.co/DkakDf8qIV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 12, 2020

What exactly does she think is going on here?

Yes, round up every mail truck until after the election. No more mail ballots or Little Caesar coupons until after Election Day. https://t.co/WVxqoj05K2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2020

She uncovered the dastardly plot!

Stealing mail trucks in broad daylight! The nerve! https://t.co/Z5GHjeDeVZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 12, 2020

There are well over 200,000 postal vehicles, FWIW, so the Trump campaign better hurry up:

Trump is going to steal the election by randomly towing one mail truck at a time https://t.co/aUmxVJVQkN — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 12, 2020

Fact check? TRUE:

These Democrats have lost their minds. https://t.co/CrTDa7HkdY — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 12, 2020

Look at that big brain at work:

Imagine having a brain this big https://t.co/fx6DEWbNSK — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 12, 2020

Pretty much:

Jamie Lee Curtis is absolutely, ridiculously insane. Just completely and utterly insane. https://t.co/RDEtPFZFnY — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 12, 2020

And, finally, Kamala the cop will handle this!

I can't stop laughing at this. KAMALA, FIND THAT TRUCK! https://t.co/HyJ8itbWmh — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 12, 2020

***