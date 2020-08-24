The polls might be favoring Joe Biden, but Democrats are campaigning from the position that he’s going to lose. They’re setting up the U.S. Postal Service conspiracy as an excuse to dispute a close result, and in a recent “war game” simulation, Biden, played by Hillary Clinton adviser John Podesta, refused to conceded and, in the end, left us waiting to see what the military would do after California, Washington, and Oregon threatened to secede if Biden didn’t win.

We already heard from Clinton last week during the Democratic National Convention, where she shocked and surprised everyone by bringing up that she won the popular vote. Now she’s sitting down with her former communications director, Jill Palmieri, for Showtime’s “The Circus” and advising Biden not to concede in a close race, or at all.

Oh, sorry, no idea how that tweet slipped in there. Anyway, here’s the video where she just happens to slip in that she earned 3 million more votes than President Trump.

It was Sally Kohn who predicted that “if Trump wins, Hillary supporters will be sad. If Hillary wins, Trump supporters will be angry.” Whose been angry for four years now?

Yep.

