The polls might be favoring Joe Biden, but Democrats are campaigning from the position that he’s going to lose. They’re setting up the U.S. Postal Service conspiracy as an excuse to dispute a close result, and in a recent “war game” simulation, Biden, played by Hillary Clinton adviser John Podesta, refused to conceded and, in the end, left us waiting to see what the military would do after California, Washington, and Oregon threatened to secede if Biden didn’t win.

We already heard from Clinton last week during the Democratic National Convention, where she shocked and surprised everyone by bringing up that she won the popular vote. Now she’s sitting down with her former communications director, Jill Palmieri, for Showtime’s “The Circus” and advising Biden not to concede in a close race, or at all.

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. By doing that, he’s threatening our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2016

Oh, sorry, no idea how that tweet slipped in there. Anyway, here’s the video where she just happens to slip in that she earned 3 million more votes than President Trump.

Hillary Clinton has some advice for Joe Biden: Don’t concede in a close race. The 2016 nominee sits down with @jmpalmieri and @sho_thecircus to urge Dems to pay close attention to GOP strategy. pic.twitter.com/REwfLf1QjS — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

The 2016 election wasn't close. Donald Trump won by 77 votes. — Michael Babb (@p25735) August 24, 2020

The projection is amazing.. the same people who are warning that Trump won’t concede are on the record advising Biden not to concede 🤦‍♂️ — Igor Schatz (@Copernicus2013) August 24, 2020

It was Sally Kohn who predicted that “if Trump wins, Hillary supporters will be sad. If Hillary wins, Trump supporters will be angry.” Whose been angry for four years now?

