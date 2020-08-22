Democrats, playing a “war game,” found a way for Joe Biden to become president even if President Trump wins in 2020, and it involves the military, as do most Democrat fantasies of removing Trump from the Oval Office. Here’s GOP national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington:

"Hillary Clinton, remember, 'Will you honor the election? The results of the election.' "She should have asked that question to herself." So crazy! The only people who need to be asked if they will accept the results of the election are Democrats — and the media! pic.twitter.com/lJBh8bcXu2 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 21, 2020

The media tries to set a narrative — when the opposite is true They're pumping out these headlines on a daily basis Meanwhile…Democrat party leaders are literally game-planning how to *secede from the union* if they lose in Nov. Ask Dems if they'll accept the results! pic.twitter.com/51xDb21Zbc — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 21, 2020

In case you can’t read that first headline, it comes from the New York Times and reads, “Facebook Braces Itself for Trump to Cast Doubt on Election Results.” But the real meat comes in that second screengrab.

This is NUTS John Podesta — not some fringe figure — has a plan if President Trump wins "California, Oregon, & Washington threatened to secede from the United States" The Democrat House then "named Mr. Biden president" and then "waited to see what the military would do." — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 21, 2020

That second bit of text Harrington has highlighted comes from another New York Times piece headlined, “How the Media Could Get the Election Story Wrong” and suggesting that we might not know the election result for days or even weeks — especially if we go with universal mail-in voting.

Ben Smith writes about how a Democrat war game, with John Podesta playing Biden, played out in the event of a Trump victory:

But conveniently, a group of former top government officials called the Transition Integrity Project actually gamed four possible scenarios, including one that doesn’t look that different from 2016: a big popular win for Mr. Biden, and a narrow electoral defeat, presumably reached after weeks of counting the votes in Pennsylvania. For their war game, they cast John Podesta, who was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, in the role of Mr. Biden. They expected him, when the votes came in, to concede, just as Mrs. Clinton had. But Mr. Podesta, playing Mr. Biden, shocked the organizers by saying he felt his party wouldn’t let him concede. Alleging voter suppression, he persuaded the governors of Wisconsin and Michigan to send pro-Biden electors to the Electoral College. In that scenario, California, Oregon, and Washington then threatened to secede from the United States if Mr. Trump took office as planned. The House named Mr. Biden president; the Senate and White House stuck with Mr. Trump. At that point in the scenario, the nation stopped looking to the media for cues, and waited to see what the military would do.

A group called the “Transition Integrity Project” that ironically includes a top Hillary Clinton advisor wants to wait to see what the military would do in the event of a Trump victory.

Losing in 2016 made Democrats go crazy — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 21, 2020

What was it Clinton said about respecting the results of the election? And now one of her top campaign advisers has states seceding if their guy loses?

